ZTE wins 'Best Mobile Transport Solutions to Connect 5G Services' award at 5G MENA 2022

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced it has won the “Best Mobile Transport Solutions to Connect 5G Services” award with its “5G Transport Network Enables Telco's Digital Transformation” solution at 5G MENA 2022.

5G MENA is one of the most significant telecommunications industry events in the Middle East and North Africa, focusing on advancing and commercialising 5G networks.

The award recognises ZTE’s innovation capability and leading position in the 5G transport solutions. To cope with the demands for digital transformation, ZTE proposes the 5G ready transport network solution, which adopts hierarchical decoupling and enables independent planning of the network layer, service layer and management and control layer. The network resources can be configured on-demand, with open standard components. Users in different industries can make differentiated combinations of these components according to their needs.

ZTE has implemented the world’s first 120-channel 400Gbps OTN innovation pilot project, the 800Gbps trial in a live network in China and the single carrier 400Gbps DWDM network in Turkey. Also, ZTE has been working with top operators to verify and deploy IP network slicing solutions, and helping them reconstruct their operating model.

With advanced technologies in 5G transport networks and rich experience in network deployment, ZTE has been committed to becoming a driver of digital economy. ZTE will continue to work with its customers and partners to promote digital transformation and boost the development of the global telecommunications industry.





