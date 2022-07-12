MCI Consultants turns 27

MCI Consultants announced its 27th anniversary as a boutique technology partner that assists companies with implementing world-class software solutions to drive digital automation.

MCi, founded in July 1995 by Steven Bernard and Aliki Droussiotis, began as an IT solutions provider implementing primarily the Adapt Recruitment software and the Accpac accounting software (today known as Sage) for clients.

At the time, MCi had developed an interface between the JSE’s BDA system and various Accpac (Sage) modules, to allow stockbrokers to automatically upload and download transactions to and from various Accpac modules and BDA. This solution, still utilised by our clients today, facilitates the automatic production of management reports, automatic bank reconciliations and electronic payments for stockbrokers.

Our relationship with the JSE stockbrokers then led to MCi expanding its offering to include customised trading (TradeCIS), portfolio management (PortCIS) and an online share trading platform (NetCIS).

Back in 1998, MCi also entered the data analytics market by building business performance management solutions on the IBM Planning Analytics platform (known then as TM1). Today we have a large team of data scientists providing solutions including interactive budgeting and planning, remuneration planning and financial performance management within the banking industry.

More recently, we have also added data visualisation solutions utilising Microsoft’s PowerBI, which transforms a business’s numbers into an engaging story with details and patterns. This allows clients to understand better their data and rapidly consume important metrics leading to better, faster business decisions.

Our most recent project has been the development of our Direct Hire eRecruitment software, which is a powerful and versatile web-based application specifically designed to automate the complete recruitment life cycle within a company’s HR department, leading to improved efficiencies and reduced recruitment costs.

Last year, MCi entered into an ISV Reseller Agreement with Sage South Africa, which enables Sage and its resellers to sell the Direct Hire software to their clients.

“MCi has experienced exceptional growth and success, which is definitely attributable to our passionate, dedicated team, which includes business partners, project managers, software developers, implementation and support consultants," commented Aliki Droussiotis, Director of MCi, “as well as our clients, some of which have been with us for many years.

“Moving forward, MCi will continue to focus on offering customisable software solutions to our clients and we commit to maintaining the highest standards of competence, integrity and ethical behaviour, in all our activities,” concluded Droussiotis.

For more information on MCi, please visit our website www.mci.co.za.