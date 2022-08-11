ITC Infotech, PTC create one of the industry’s largest organisations of Windchill services expertise with expanded alliance

Expanding a 20-year strategic alliance between ITC Infotech and PTC, DxP Services will create unique value by leading the adoption of Digital Thread and NextGen SaaS for the industrial segment. DxP Services will focus on accelerating customer adoption of PTC’s industry-leading Windchill and Windchill+ product life cycle management (PLM) software in the cloud. DxP Services and PTC will jointly create the tooling and methodologies required to accelerate adoption of SaaS for the PTC Windchill ecosystem.

Under the agreement, ITC Infotech has acquired a substantial portion of PTC’s PLM consulting and professional services business, including approximately 160 PLM consultants and services experts, and created a new business unit, called DxP Services, bringing together PLM professionals from both companies. This new business unit within ITC Infotech is being led by Patrick Bionducci, who previously led PTC’s global services business.

DxP Services’ goal is to implement the PTC Windchill solutions globally with an elite team of PLM consultants and expert practitioners. This core expertise will be fused with leading knowledge of SaaS implementation for the PTC Windchill+ solutions creating an unparalleled team of experts.

DxP Services assists teams with clients to define and deliver digital transformation programmes based on the Windchill solutions and enables a growing number of companies to move from their existing and sometimes highly customised on-premises implementation of Windchill to next-generation, best-practice SaaS solutions. It enhances the PLM experiences and provides the best-in-class reliable PLM services, along with the best practices and other assets of ITC Infotech. DxP Services accelerates customer digital transformation initiatives focused on the adoption of PTC’s industry-leading Windchill product life cycle management (PLM) software as a service (SaaS).