Telkom ICT entrepreneur incubator initiative goes national

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Telkom’s Mmathebe Zvobwo (both seated) at the graduation ceremony of the Telkom FutureMakers entrepreneurship programme.

Mobile operator Telkom is seeking the next group of ICT-focused, township entrepreneurs across the country to participate in its incubator programme.

This, after the first cohort of entrepreneurs graduated last week. The entrepreneurs graduated after completing the 18-month virtual business incubation pilot in Soweto, as part of the Telkom FutureMakers Township Innovation Incubator Programme.

In a statement, Telkom says applications for the 2022 intake are open until 15 September.

“Congratulations to the first cohort who've completed our pilot, and who, through the programme, accessed funding to turn their business ideas into viable and commercially-ready businesses,” comments Mmathebe Zvobwo, enterprise and supplier development executive at Telkom.

“ICT is globally recognised as one of the industries that can provide tangible opportunities for employment and, more importantly, youth employment. Following a successful pilot, to assist young entrepreneurs to seize their future, we are thrilled to embark on a national rollout in townships around the country.”

Telkom’s Township Innovation Incubator Programme is an offshoot of the telephony group’s enterprise and supplier development initiative, FutureMakers, which was introducedin 2015.

It seeks to invest in township-based, black-owned SMMEs in the ICT sector by turning their digital ideas into commercially viable, scalable and investable solutions.

According to Telkom, one of the success stories of the incubator programme is Technology Plumbing Solutions, a technological plumbing solutions company led by Thulani Khumalo from Soweto.

Telkom indicates it supported Technology Plumbing Solutions to develop a tech-enabled maintenance manhole cover that detects sewer blockage and overflow in real-time.

The mobile operator says entrepreneurs should possess a high calibre entrepreneurial mindset, access to the internet, and the ability to communicate with internal and external stakeholders.

“The successful incumbents will be given access to support in capacity building, technology development, business development, idea generation and validation support, market access, and funding,” it says.

The innovation incubator programme will kick-off on 1 November. To apply, click here.