Telkom adds finance heavyweight to board

Telephony group Telkom has appointed finance heavyweight Naidene Ford-Hoon (Fok) as independent non-executive director effective November.

Ford-Hoon, a 16-year veteran in finance, is the latest non-executive director appointment by Telkom, following the recent additions of former MTN SA and Altron CEO Mteto Nyati, Brian Kennedy, Prudence Lebina and Ipeleng Selele to the board.

Announcing her appointment today, Telkom says Ford-Hoon has served as the group CFO of the South African Reserve Bank and Alexander Forbes Group Holdings, the Financial Director of AFGRI Financial Services and currently serves on the boards of SA Corporate Real Estate Limited, Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors and Knysna Initiative for Learning and Teaching.

“Telkom is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Naidene Ford-Hoon (Fok) as independent non-executive director to the board of directors with effect from 1 November 2022,” Telkom informed investors today.

“Ms Naidene Ford-Hoon holds a BCom and B Compt Hons. (certificate of theory in accountancy) and is accredited as a chartered accountant with SAICA. Naidene has over 25 years working experience, mainly in finance divisions as head of the finance functions, ensuring sound governance and accountability. She has 16 years’ experience in the financial services sector.”

In a notice to shareholders, Telkom says her appointment to the board is based on the alignment of Ford-Hoon’s skills and experience to the identified board skills gap.

“Telkom welcomes Ms Ford-Hoon to the Board of Directors and looks forward to her contributions to the company”