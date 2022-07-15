Ex-MTN, Altron boss Mteto Nyati joins Telkom board

Mteto Nyati, incoming Telkom non-executive director.

Telkom has appointed former MTN SA and Altron CEO Mteto Nyati as non-executive director, effective today.

The telephony group announced the appointment of Nyati this morning, together with other board additions – Brian Kennedy, Prudence Lebina and Ipeleng Selele.

Nyati, a seasoned technology executive, previously served as MTN SA group chief enterprise officer and took over as CEO of MTN South Africa in July 2015.

Before that, he was Microsoft's MD for its South African operations, and prior to that, director of IBM global technology services at IBM South Africa.

In 2017, he joined Altron Group, stepping down last month after completing a five-year term with the company.

In his last financial year with Altron, Nyati and his team scored key victories, lifting the group to double-digit growth.

Altron’s achievements in that period included the acquisition of digital security company Lawtrust to strengthen its security business, collecting over R900 million in debt, and head office costs being reduced by R98 million.

“The above appointments are in terms of Telkom’s nomination policy. Telkom has appointed the aforementioned new directors to align the necessary skills and experience required by Telkom,” reads Telkom’s notice to investors.

Additionally, Telkom announced the retirement of three independent non-executive directors − Navin Kapila, Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook and Kholeka Mzondeki. Rex Tomlinson is also leaving after resigning.

In April, Telkom appointed former Samsung Africa CEO and president Sung Hyuck Yoon as non-executive director.