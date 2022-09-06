Legal Interact is heading to Uganda

We at Legal Interact are excited to announce that we will be attending, participating in and posting live coverage from this year’s African Corporate & Government Counsel Forum (ACGC) Conference.

Legal Interact is excited to attend ACGC

We at Legal Interact are excited to announce that we will be attending, participating in, and posting live coverage from this year’s African Corporate & Government Counsel Forum (ACGC) Conference. The ACGC is happening in Kampala, Uganda from 13-14 September 2022 and we will be there to bring the event to you! Read further to find out how and where to catch our coverage.

As one of Africa’s first and premium legal technology companies, Legal Interact looks forward to join this year’s ACGC Forum as conference participants as well as sponsoring a spotlight panel session, entitled Legal Innovation. Our Head of Business Development, Leah Molatseli, will be moderating the panel, consisting of the following esteemed panellists:

Allan Rwakakooko, Head of Legal Services, Umeme, Uganda

Maurus Schreyvogel, Former Head of Legal Innovation, Novartis

Emmanuel Sebijjo Ssemmanda, Dean Faculty of Law at International University of East Africa

The session will focus on spotlighting how legal departments can leverage legal technology to digitise their in-house team. During the session, the panellists will be discussing what the best practices are for adopting and implementing legal technology for legal professionals, in-house counsel and organisations across the African continent and beyond.

Other thought-provoking sessions that will be taking place over the two-day, in-person conference include:

Wellness, well-being and working from home: keeping teams together in a flexible working environment;

The role of in-house lawyers as ethical leaders;

Data protection and privacy essentials for in-house counsel;

And more!

We will be bringing the conference right to you through our digital channels by live-Tweeting daily, doing daily round-ups and morning reminders of the programme for the day to ensure you get the empowering information you need.

The ACGC Forum supports, champions and promotes the continent’s in-house legal community. Its purpose is to provide lawyers undertaking in-house legal roles in corporations, associations and within government offices in Africa with the tools, resources, information and connections that address their unique challenges.

This ethos ties in perfectly with how our premium legal technology solutions have been enabling the legal community in Africa for the past 40+ years.

You can find out more about what we do by visiting us at www.legalinteract.com.