Leading experts unite at third KB4-CON EMEA to tackle cyber threats

KnowBe4, which positions itself as the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, will host its third annual virtual cyber security conference, KB4-CON EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), on 7 November. The event aims to bring together CISOs, security awareness and cyber security professionals from Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured speakers include KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman, and keynote addresses from Rachel Wilson, managing director and head of cybersecurity at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, and Christina Lekati, senior social engineering consultant and trainer at Cyber Risk.

Wilson has a strong background in cyber security, with 15 years of experience at the National Security Agency (NSA). Since April 2017, she has held the position of Head of Cybersecurity at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. During her talk, titled: “Risks and threats from the cyber security frontlines,” Wilson will describe her first-hand experience of threats, from nation-states to cyber criminal syndicates, to individual hackers looking to make money and create mayhem. She will provide insight into the latest threat landscape and detail the strategies that top cyber security experts are employing to stay one step ahead of the adversary.

Lekati, social engineer and trainer for Cyber Risk, will deliver a talk, titled: “It’s personal: Mastering the art of targeted social engineering attacks.” The session will cover lessons learned and the defensive strategies that cyber security professionals can implement to identify and counteract targeted social engineering attacks.

KB4-CON EMEA is a free virtual event that focuses on cyber security and is designed for CISOs, security awareness and cyber security professionals in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The morning keynote sessions, which include an “Ask me anything” session with Sjouwerman and KnowBe4 CPO Greg Kras, will be open to all IT/security professionals from 10am GMT +1.

From 12:30pm, there will be four rounds of breakout sessions featuring various speakers from different departments in KnowBe4, as well as Oliver Schneider from RiskWorkers. The late afternoon session at 3pm will be reserved for KnowBe4 channel partners only.

Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy and Evangelist for KnowBe4 Africa, will also take part in the day’s breakout sessions. She will discuss how our human brains struggle to cope with modern lives filled with distractions, overstimulation and information overload, all of which contribute to people falling victim to cyber risks.

Since its inaugural event in 2021, KB4-CON EMEA has been a tremendous success. Attendance for the 2022 event increased by 67% compared to the first event. KB4-CON EMEA is an extension of the equally successful KB4-CON US.

“We are bringing our customers and partners together for KB4-CON EMEA with an exciting day filled with insightful speakers who will cover the latest on better protecting organisations against the threats associated with social engineering,” said Sjouwerman. “It will be exponentially useful for our audience to hear real-world examples of the latest methods of cyber attacks from some of the industry’s leading experts. I encourage customers and partners alike to attend this event at no cost to help enhance their knowledge and foster a strong security culture.” You can find the full agenda for the event here.

Click here to register.