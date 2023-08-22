Top ICT tenders: SITA takes zero-tolerance approach to fraud, corruption

SITA says it will uphold all laws relevant to the countering of bribery and corruption.

It’s a busy week for National Treasury’s eTenders Portal; however, the ICT industry fails to benefit, as public sector procurement interests target alternative energy, water and sanitation requirements.

The State IT Agency (SITA) provides the focal point for this issue, not only with its numerous tenders, but with an accompanying notice to prospective bidders on its zero-tolerance approach to fraud, corruption and bribery.

This forms part of the agency’s commitment to acting fairly and with integrity in all its relationships and business dealings, both internally and externally, it says.

In the document, the agency notes it “has carried out an internal fraud, corruption and bribery risk assessment with full participation of the executive committee and has developed the fraud risk register, which is monitored on a monthly basis”.

SITA has set up four free platforms for people wishing to report suspected fraud, corruption or bribery. The agency warns it will uphold all laws relevant to the countering of bribery and corruption.

Tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

SITA opens the issue with a request on behalf of the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) for renewal of Citrix licences, including maintenance and support for a period of one year. The agency notes the department has a complex and elaborate ICT landscape, inclusive of multiple systems accessed by internal and external users. Citrix is a terminal server solution enabling access to the various IT systems in a secure, rapid and uniform way to all the department’s 9 500+ employees.

In a second tender for DEL, SITA is looking for a service provider to supply SAP enterprise support and maintenance for five years. This tender is restricted to suppliers accredited by SAP as value-added reseller partners, as per the SAP PartnerEdge Framework and governance processes authorised within the boundaries of South Africa.



SITA is advertising for the supply and delivery of Cisco LAN infrastructure equipment at various Western Cape Department of Health facilities in Cape Town. The successful service provider will be responsible for the supply and delivery of LAN switches, testing and documentation handover and Cisco support for three years.



SITA wishes to procure software licences with support and maintenance for Opentext Documentum, Opentext Captiva Enterprise Capture and Image Trust for the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.



The Airports Company of South Africa is advertising the acquisition, support and maintenance of a customer relationship management solution for a period of 60 months. The company says it is focused on providing high-quality customer service across all nine airports and increasing the customer satisfaction index. To achieve this, it requires a solution that will enable the business to efficiently perform customer engagement and service in a standardised manner.



The South African Social Security Agency is inviting suitable bidders to supply it with subscriptions for access to an ICT research content database and ICT advisory services for a period of three years. This will assist the agency with decision-making in line with the latest industry developments and standards, it says.



Broadband Infraco is advertising for the appointment of a panel of internet service providers, fibre network operators and mobile virtual network operators that can provide internet/broadband connectivity and public WiFi hotspots in various provinces nationwide for three years. The tender forms part of phase two of the SA Connect policy that aims to connect South Africans from April 2023 to March 2026 at a minimum speed of 5Mbps for households and 10Mbps for government facilities.



The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment wishes to appoint a suitable service provider to provide and support a library management software solution that provides for the seamless continued operation of its libraries to best practice local and international library standards, methods and procedures for five years. The department relies on computerised library management systems to manage asset collections, as well as relationships with users, colleagues and other libraries.



Eskom is advertising for the design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, training and support of a GSM-based system for SCADA and related communications modems on an as-and-when-required basis for three years.



SITA closes the issue with a request for information on behalf of the Department of Defence (DOD) for management information, business intelligence and analytics software products. The agency notes DOD requires a complete solution for decision-making, including business intelligence, performance management, analytics and data integrity solutions to effectively manage and maintain reporting in the DOD environment.



New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

The Department of Employment and Labour requires renewal of Citrix licences, including maintenance and support for a period of 12 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 August – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2791/2023

Information: Nomfanelo Dyam, Tel: 012 482 3105, E-mail: Nomfanelo.Dyam@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 September 2023

­Tags: Software, services, software licensing, support and maintenance

A service provider is sought for a SAP enterprise support and maintenance agreement for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 25 August – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP 2793-2023

Information: Mogau Sebothoma, Tel: 012 482 2006, E-mail: mogau.sebothoma@sita.co.za

Closing date: 12 September 2023

­Tags: Software, services, support and maintenance

Supply and delivery of Cisco LAN infrastructure equipment is required at various Western Cape Department of Health facilities in Cape Town.

Tender no: RFB 2790-2023

Information: Nonle Mkhwanazi, Tel: 043 700 8492, E-mail: nonhle.mkhwanazi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 September 2023

­Tags: Hardware, networking, local area network, LAN

SITA wishes to procure software licences with support and maintenance for Opentext Documentum, Opentext Captiva Enterprise Capture and Image Trust on behalf of the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.

Tender no: RFB 2789-2023

Information: Mantsie Mabiletsa, Tel: 012 482 2655, E-mail: mantsie.mabiletsa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 September 2023

­Tags: Software, services, software licensing, support and maintenance

Airports Company of South Africa

ACSA requests proposals for the acquisition, support and maintenance of a CRM solution for a period of 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 August – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: COR7253/2023/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel: 011 723 1483, E-mail: sydney.mfeka@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 20 September 2023

­Tags: Software, services, customer relationship management, CRM, support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

Potential service providers are invited to submit proposals to render access to ICT content database and ICT advisory services for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 August – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SASSA-32-23-ICT-HO

Information: Shadi Leshika, Tel: 012 400 2392, E-mail: ShadiL@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 September 2023

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, research and analysis

Broadband Infraco

The company is advertising for the appointment of a panel of internet service providers, fibre network operators and mobile virtual network operators to form a panel of service providers that can provide internet/broadband connectivity and public WiFi hotspots in various provinces nationwide for a 36-month period.

Compulsory briefing: 25 August – Virtual, Meeting ID: 373 026 120 250, Passcode: 3HD5Ht.

Tender no: INF/TEN 306

Information: Khanyi Mananga, Tel: 011 235 1616, E-mail: khanyisile.mananga@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 12 September 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, internet service provider, ISP, fibre network operator, mobile virtual network operators, internet, broadband, WiFi, hotspot

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to provide and support a library management software solution that provides for the seamless continued operation of the department’s libraries to best practice local and international library standards for a five-year period.

Tender no: DFFE-T031 (23-24)

Information: DFFE officials, Tel: 012 399 9892, E-mail: Tenders@dffe.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 September 2023

­Tags: Software, library management, services, support and maintenance

Eskom

The utility is advertising for the design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, training and support of a GSM-based system for SCADA and related communications modems on an as-and-when-required basis for a three-year period.

Compulsory briefing: 24 August – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP 2038DX

Information: Distribution, Tel: 011 800 6013, E-mail: slondiwe.mthethwa@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 21 September 2023

­Tags: Software, hardware, telecommunications, mobile, GSM, SCADA, networking, services, support and maintenance, training and e-learning

Request for information

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is requesting information on behalf of the Department of Defence for management information, business intelligence and analytics software products.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 August – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFI 2786/2023

Information: Nomfanelo Dyam, Tel: 012 482 3105, E-mail: Nomfanelo.Dyam@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 19 September 2023

­Tags: Software, management information, business intelligence, analytics