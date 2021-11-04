Saudi Arabia’s Edarat Group delivers best of cloud, compliance with IBM Cloud Satellite

For many organisations seeking the benefits of cloud but hesitant to use public cloud services due to concerns over regulatory issues or a lack of control, distributed cloud is proving to be the solution. Distributed cloud operates the public cloud itself in a client-defined location such as a data centre or even on a third-party cloud.

IBM Cloud Satellite, IBM’s version of distributed cloud, differs significantly from many distributed cloud offerings in that its architecture does not result in vendor lock-in, and it offers a broad range of applications and services. IBM Cloud Satellite brings IBM Cloud services like the managed Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud Databases, IBM Watson Studio and IBM Watson Machine Learning to the infrastructure of the customer’s choice, including any third-party cloud. As IBM Cloud is built on top of Kubernetes, its PaaS services are almost entirely based on open source projects and all services are containerised and run on Kubernetes.

Edarat Group, a leading data centre and ICT infrastructure firm in the Middle East, has selected IBM Cloud Satellite to enable its customers in Saudi Arabia to harness IBM Cloud services in hybrid cloud environments. Using IBM Cloud Satellite, Edarat Group will enable its customers to run workloads in hybrid cloud environments while keeping their data in Saudi Arabia – a priority for customers in highly regulated industries such as financial services, telecoms and healthcare. Instead of having to migrate workloads fully to a public cloud environment, Edarat Group’s enterprise customers can access secure IBM Cloud services in any environment where their data resides – allowing them to abide by local regulations.

Jihad Nehme, Transformation & Workload Migration Principal Consultant at Edarat Group, says: “Through IBM Cloud Satellite, we are able to comply with the comprehensive data regulations across the kingdom while providing the flexibility that hybrid cloud services allow our own workloads and in turn our own customers’ needs.”

IBM's distributed cloud solution enables the flexibility and agility of public cloud services with the highest levels of security, control and compliance. Customers can deploy and run apps consistently across on-premises, edge computing and public cloud environments from any cloud vendor and consume a common set of cloud services, including toolchains, databases and AI in any location.

