Canon further extends A3 portfolio to power hybrid working for businesses of every size

Today, Canon Europe announces the launch of two new product lines, the imageRUNNER C3226i and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3800 Series, designed to power efficient, secure hybrid working. These latest additions further expand and complete the brand’s office colour A3 multifunction portfolio to offer a solution for every budget, business size and working setup.

As many organisations develop long-term hybrid working strategies, staff will be moving between centralised offices, collaboration hubs and remote working environments. For this new way of working, shared facilities such as colour A3 multifunction devices will have a crucial role in ensuring consistent infrastructure and enabling business continuity. Canon’s new devices deliver enhanced connectivity, productivity, sustainability and security features to support safe collaboration across these varied workspaces.

Productive and secure hybrid working for businesses of all sizes

The new imageRUNNER C3226i is designed to support productivity in hybrid working environments, with a range of improved performance and usability features, including a new controller and faster print speeds of 26 pages per minute (ppm). Additionally, a new update to the uniFLOW platform 2021.2 implements extended scan to and print from cloud capabilities, as well as a Microsoft Teams connector, allowing businesses to better leverage a mix of cloud and on-premises technology. This ensures users always have access to the most up-to-date connectivity and collaboration functionality, wherever they’re working.

Enhanced with the easy serviceability features of the existing imageRUNNER DX range, the imageRUNNER C3226i is quick and straightforward to maintain, maximising uptime.

Hybrid working can also present new security challenges, as employees share information across locations, sometimes outside of the company network or using personal devices. With cyber attacks on the rise, security is something customers should never have to compromise on, regardless of their budget.



The security capabilities of the imageRUNNER C3226i have been brought in line with the current imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range, with McAfee Embedded Control, SIEM, TLS 1.3 and Forced Hold Print. By strengthening the imageRUNNER devices with the standard security features of Canon’s enterprise-level technology, the provider can now offer more comprehensive support for businesses of any size or budget disposal and keep operations running safely and smoothly.

New digital capabilities for transformation-focused enterprises

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3800 Series builds on the success of the existing enterprise-level A3 range, designed specifically for departments with high productivity requirements and organisations looking to ramp up their digital transformation efforts.



It offers all the usability and serviceability benefits of the imageRUNNER C3226i, including the uniFLOW 2021.2 upgrades, plus additional productivity and security features to suit busy hybrid office environments. With an image capture rate of 270 images per minute (ipm), the devices offer rapid paper-to-digital conversion, so employees can quickly create and share copies with colleagues based in other locations.

The series also integrates smoothly with third-party software such as Therefore Online and IRIS, and Canon’s cloud-based document management service, Cloud Workspace Collaboration – Process Automation, fitting easily into bespoke enterprise workflows without complex configuration.



Connectivity features such as Near-Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth, as well as compatibility with uniFLOW and uniFLOW Online, mean the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3800 Series can easily work with other devices and solutions in an organisation’s wider information workflow. Users can connect effortlessly to each device as they move in and out of the office, and access multiple services and software tools as a single, integrated solution, for an efficient, seamless hybrid working experience.

Other enhanced features make the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3800 Series perfect for complex and high-pressured enterprise environments, including rapid printing at up to 35ppm and adherence to the highest security standards, including Common Criteria certification.

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3800 Series also shares the same hardware, parts and accessories as the imageRUNNER C3226i, making for lower maintenance and stock costs for businesses running both devices as part of a fleet.

Taz Nakamasu, Executive Vice President of B2B Document Solutions, Canon Europe, comments: “As businesses begin to reopen their offices, many are adopting new, more hybrid ways of working, requiring a flexible approach that allows employees to move between locations. As such, there’s an increasing need for solutions which enable people to access and share their documents regardless of where they are physically based. Our broad portfolio already caters to a wide variety of hybrid working situations and these latest additions only continue to strengthen that.

“Maintaining awareness of the growing and changing needs of our customers is of paramount importance, as is evolving our portfolio to not only meet, but exceed those expectations. Building on the improvements already made to our A3 ranges earlier this year, these new advancements brought by the imageRUNNER C3226i and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3800 Series allow us to deliver a full suite of powerful, secure, colour A3 devices, that support businesses of every size with their transition to new ways of working.”

For more information, please visit https://www.canon.co.za/business/