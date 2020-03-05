SweepSouth to offer outdoor services

SweepSouth co-founders Alen Ribic (left) and Aisha Pandor.

Home cleaning services app SweepSouth has announced new services, including outdoor necessities such as gardening, pool cleaning and carrying boxes when moving.

The Cape Town-based start-up, launched in 2014 by co-founders Aisha Pandor (CEO) and Alen Ribic (CTO), has been scaling up in the last few months and the new function may also increase its usage.

About 20 000 domestic workers have already been linked with jobs via SweepSouth.

Now, the start-up says it is diversifying its offering to customers with the launch of SweepSouth Outdoor, which it hopes will create a similar number of jobs.

“As with the traditional SweepSouth service, SweepSouth Outdoor will be providing clients with trusted, reliable, vetted outdoor cleaners, to assist with the current offering of gardening, exterior window cleaning, outdoor cleaning, and moving help,” says the company.

“Similar to how SweepSouth functions, SweepSouth Outdoor can be ordered as an on-demand or regular service. Users will simply choose the number of hours as well as tasks needed to be completed.”

The start-up says SweepSouth clients in Johannesburg and Cape Town can now book an Outdoor SweepStar to assist with outdoor necessities.

The services will be expanded to Durban and Pretoria in the next few weeks.

SweepSouth has received global recognition for its services, joining an elite group of women-led tech start-ups that have managed to raise $5 million (R75 million) funding for their ventures globally.

In June last year, Naspers injected R30 million into SweepSouth through its R1.4 billion start-up fund.

The fund, Naspers Foundry, helps talented and ambitious South African technology entrepreneurs to develop and grow their businesses.

SweepSouth also received a nod through investment from Smollan, Vumela, CRE VC (previously Africa Angels Network), and musician and venture capitalist Black Coffee.