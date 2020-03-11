Greg Griffith has been appointed Hardware Product Manager of Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa

Greg Griffith

Greg Griffith has been appointed as Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa’s (KDZA’s) Hardware Product Manager, bringing with him 22 years of technical experience and background training in IT (MCSE and SCO CUSA).

As a proponent of positive company culture as a means to drive success, Griffith looks forward to becoming a key member of the team that grows Kyocera’s managed services offering. He also aims to help Kyocera retain its number one market position, as well as to grow its A3 sales.

In 1998, Griffith started his career as a desktop and server technician for EOH in Port Elizabeth, before joining Konica Minolta South Africa from 2002 to 2018.

While at Konica Minolta, he held numerous positions, ranging from Software Support Engineer to Digital Specialist to National Software Services Manager, before being promoted to Product Manager for Business Solutions. During this time, he was involved in the first-ever customised integration into SharePoint, and was involved in being the architect for (and completing) a remote machine-management application project, which allowed automated call-logging and invoicing, as well as proactive maintenance of the Konica Minolta fleet.

From there, Griffith moved to nVisionIT, where he took up the role of Business Development Manager. He was part of a team that created a platform to allow the addition of various bespoke applications to facilitate the remote management of devices for Konica Minolta Europe. He cites a key achievement as being awarded a deal worth over R2 million to facilitate the automation of an accounts payable process.

In his downtime, Griffith squeezes in a round of golf and enjoys mountain biking. This happens when he isn't playing ‘dad’s taxi’ and carting his two daughters to and from swimming training and galas.

Griffith's technical know-how, resilience and willingness to add value to the team make him a clear asset to KDZA as the company positions itself as a highly dependable service and solutions partner.

We welcome Griffith to Kyocera, and look forward to a long and fulfilling relationship.