Win R100k to kick-start your creative career with ASUS VivoBook

ASUS is looking for South Africa’s top creative talent to kick-start their careers with R100 000 in cash together with some epic prizes. They are calling all types of creatives and anything goes as long as it can fit into a 90-second to three-minute video.

“We don’t care if you are keen to do an Ariana cover, drop your own original track, do a standup routine or if you want to show us an interpretive dance take on ‘War and Peace’,” says ASUS Systems Country Marketing Manager, Juan Mouton. “As long as you are original – so we don’t want to see TikTok videos or Reels being used, we want you to start from scratch, tell us a story and show us your talent,” he continues.

The campaign, which launches today across South Africa, will welcome any type of talent or content, and to judge the final winners, ASUS has assembled a panel of judges and mentors to help guide the participants. Siv Ngesi, Rob Forbes and Shamilla Miller will not only review contestant videos to get down to the final one, but they will share their hard-earned experience with contestants to guide them to being better artists and creators.

The campaign is scheduled to conclude in early May, with a livestream show, where the judges will review their favourites of campaign, discuss the creative merits of their selections and then come to an agreement on the final winner.

To enter the competition, simply upload your creative to Facebook or Instagram using the #VivoTalent and tag ASUS South Africa. To get more details and access to a bunch of content to help you on your way, visit www.asus.com/za and into the campaign page.

