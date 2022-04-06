Silicon Sky wins Veeam ProPartner Award for Best VCSP Partner of the Year 2021 in SA

Silicon Sky, a specialist IT infrastructure service provider, proudly announces it has received the 2021 Best VCSP Partner of the Year, one of the highest partner accolades from Veeam Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver modern data protection.

The awards are held annually to reward the outstanding success and the commitment of Veeam ProPartner Value-Added Resellers (VAR) and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who leveraged customer support product expertise to deploy modern data protection in increasingly complex IT environments. Silicon Sky collaborates with Veeam to ensure the most diverse workload types, data and applications are protected cost-effectively as well as available for all business purposes at all times.

Silicon Sky was honoured as the Best VCSP Partner of the Year, South Africa, for partners who made a great contribution to the popularisation of cloud technologies in 2021 and are meeting the following requirements – highest points consumption growth over the period, maintaining and onboarding technical certifications, generating a variety of winning marketing activities and promoting product diversity within the Veeam portfolio.

“We are thrilled to recognise and honour Silicon Sky as the winner of the Veeam VCSP Award," said Matthew Lee, Cloud and Hosting Manager – Africa at Veeam. “We’re committed to our partners' success and, during the past year, we were able to further strengthen our relationships and help our VCSP partners profitably leverage their offerings in respective local markets. Organisations of all sizes are tapping the potential of the cloud to expand their IT operations. However, customers today want more from their platforms, and with greater cloud-native capabilities, they can surpass legacy approaches to data protection by providing the next steps beyond backup. The outstanding expertise and dedication of Silicon Sky has provided significant added value to joint customers who were looking to propel their business by deploying a modern cloud strategy. We congratulate Silicon Sky and look forward to even greater mutual success in 2022.”

”We are honoured to have received this award from Veeam. The support we have received from Veeam, from technical to marketing to sales, has been exceptional. Our relationship with Veeam continues to grow from strength to strength. We have aligned our data protection infrastructure services to Veeam software features and functionality and this has allowed us to continually innovate our infrastructure services,” says Brenton Halsted, Co-founder and Managing Director at Silicon Sky.

Silicon Sky is a specialist IT infrastructure service provider. Silicon Sky specialises in infrastructure as a service (IaaS). Silicon Sky has a vast IaaS portfolio including compute, network, storage, security, backup and disaster recovery. Silicon Sky has enterprise-grade managed cloud platforms co-located in multiple carrier natural data centres in South Africa and the USA.