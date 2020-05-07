Microsoft Surface devices head to SA

US-based software giant Microsoft has confirmed it’s bringing its Surface devices to South Africa this year.

However, the company did not give an exact date on the local availability of the devices.

The Windows maker yesterday introduced Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds.

Microsoft Surface is a hybrid tablet computer that was the first personal computer designed in-house by Microsoft.

“Our intention is to bring our current Surface portfolio to South Africa by the end of the year,” the company says. “We will have more information to share in the coming months.”

Positioned as a direct competitor to Apple’s iPad line, Surface includes several notable features, including a folding kickstand, which allows the tablet to stand at an angle, and the ability to attach optional protective covers that incorporate keyboards.

Microsoft announced via a blog, co-authored by chief product officer Panos Panay and Microsoft CVP of devices Robin Seiler, what’s next for Microsoft Surface, stating it will be bringing the family of devices to South Africa later this year.

“Surface has many fans in South Africa who are eager to start using the products and purchase them for their businesses. In addition, Surface has a large number of enterprise customers who do business globally.

“These global companies have been pushing us to expand into South Africa and we are excited to be able to expand our global coverage and serve customers in these critical markets,” it adds.

The company is also launching the devices in Mexico.

“We hope these new products will not only help people be more productive from wherever they are currently working and learning, but also help people find moments of focus and relaxation. With our most complete Surface portfolio ever, we have devices and accessories to meet a broad set of needs,” it says.