My Smart City onboards more users as demand grows

My Smart City, the online reporting tool for service delivery issues, says 27 000 active users have joined its network since its launch last July.

The web and mobile app, developed by software solutions firm Acumen Software, enables residents in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and eThekwini to log calls relating to service delivery problems, such as potholes, monitoring power or water outages, communicating with local municipal officials and raising a petition.

Citizens receive feedback and prioritisation of tickets, with access to details around the faults logged.

In a statement, My Smart City says citizens logging service delivery issues via its platform have seen an improvement in turnaround times in major metropolitans across the country.

“My Smart City has reported a three- to fourfold improvement in resolving service delivery issues like water outages, broken traffic lights, potholes and power outages reported on the platform,” states Joao Zoio, CEO of Acumen Software. “These stats prove My Smart City is making great strides in tackling service delivery issues that citizens are wrestling with.”

According to the platform, all pending faults are expedited by the dispatch centre to ensure nothing slips through the cracks.

“Many historical systems are voids and pacifiers where service delivery complaints and issues get lost, buried and forgotten. My Smart City escalates and pushes for the resolution of service delivery challenges through our dispatch centre,” Zoio states.

My Smart City explains its goal is to relieve service delivery frustrations for citizens by streamlining workflows through “innovative and user-friendly” technology.

“We have developed a free-to-use platform using private equity funding to give all of us a voice in the repair and maintenance of our cities. The easy-to-use and transparent platform promotes accountability through technology,” adds Kennedy Mogotsi, COO of Acumen Software.

The free platform can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or via the My Smart City website.