Webinar to help SA enterprises overcome cloud migration concerns

Saireshan Govender, CEO, Blue Pearl.

While the pandemic fast-tracked cloud adoption, many local organisations – particularly small to mid-sized enterprises, still have concerns about migrating mission-critical workloads and data.

So says Saireshan Govender, founder and CEO of Blue Pearl, a First Distribution partner, who was speaking ahead of a webinar to be hosted in partnership with ITWeb on Cloud Migration Made Easy.

“For many businesses, a major concern is how to migrate to the cloud without impacting the operational systems. If a system needs to be up and running 24/7, even a one-hour interruption could seriously impact operations,” says Govender.

Other concerns include the potential for runaway costs in the cloud, ease of management and migration across hybrid environments, and security and compliance in the cloud, he says.

“Data sovereignty is a key concern – particularly for state-owned entities, while compliance with GDPR and the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) is a top priority for all organisations,”

Govender notes that IBM Cloud Paks and AWS now integrate to address all of these concerns, making cloud migrations easy and cost-effective.

“AWS hosts the data in South Africa, and makes billing transparent and predictable. It also offers Quick Starts automated reference deployments to streamline the deployment of key workloads. And with the AWS Well Architected Review, customers are assured that their workloads are secure and performing optimally and cost effectively.”

IBM Cloud Pak for Data on AWS simplifies migration and management, and supports data quality and governance, he says. “AWS easily provisions the underlying infrastructure, which means the architecture, security and guard rails already set up for Cloud Paks workloads. This is why the partnership carries so much value. It makes it very easy for partners to provision these types of services so customers can automate complex processes and leverage AI and various functionalities.”

Webinar on 14 October

Time: 14:00 (GMT+2)

First Distribution, an IBM and AWS distributor, and partner Blue Pearl, a specialist Business Intelligence, data analytics and software development service, will outline how organisations can master cloud migrations with the IBM Cloud Pak for Data and AWS during a webinar on 14 October.

Delegates will learn how thir organisations can achieve a lowering of ETL requests, reduced infrastructure management effort, significant savings and a projected ROI of up to 158% over three years.

For more information on the Cloud Migration Made Easy webinar, go to: https://www.itweb.co.za/webinar/cloud-migration-made-easy/