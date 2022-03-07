North-West University achieves an 80% increase in security efficiency with Palo Alto Networks portfolio and KHIPU Networks

An intelligent, connected Palo Alto Networks portfolio provides this top three South African university with trusted, innovative cyber security. Security efficiency has increased by 80% and the university is on track to achieve a zero trust architecture.

NWU security team faced an array of threats, from ransomware and cyber espionage to file less attacks and damaging data breaches.

To resolve the issue, Martin Venter, NWU Manager of Systems, and his team conducted a rigorous proof of concept (POC), analysing five different endpoint security technologies, including Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR in a controlled sandbox environment.

Cortex XDR outperformed the other endpoint security platforms in almost every respect.

The requirements included the ability to:

Understand and track user identity information.

Simplify and streamline security operations, automating processes where possible.

Move NWU towards a zero trust security architecture.

Safeguard large, complex legacy Windows server estate, including around 250 servers.

Minimise the mean time to detect and respond to vulnerabilities.

Adopt security posture based on behavioural analytics, not scripts.

Today, NWU’s Cortex XDR platform blocks advanced malware, exploits and file less attacks using behavioural threat protection, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based analysis. Seamless integration with the ML-Powered NGFW has created an effective and complete cyber security portfolio – and moved the university forward on its journey to becoming a zero trust enterprise.

Palo Alto Networks in partnership with KHIPU has simplified NWU’s security operations with the below benefits:

The unified portfolio offers safety and security;

Improved student and staff experience;

Increased operational efficiency;

Enhanced security, agility and productivity; and

Provides a simple, intuitive experience.

“KHIPU is one of the most professional and forward-thinking technology partners I have ever encountered. Their professionalism, proactive approach and expertise enabled NWU to get value from the endpoint security solution almost immediately. They are also always looking ahead, identifying innovations to help NWU stay in front of change,” said Venter.

For further information, please visit: https://www.khipu-networks.com/wp-content/uploads/North-West-University-Approved.pdf.

