Baked-in security supports business resilience

One of the top challenges keeping CEOs awake at night into 2022 is assuring business resilience amid increasing cyber risk and general uncertainty. Baking security into the organisation across hardware, endpoints and throughout the IT infrastructure is a key factor in supporting resilience and giving both CEOs and CISOs peace of mind.

Foolproof security, defence and recoverability are increasingly important for modern business.

Cyber criminals work around the clock, so the organisation's cyber security must too. Now, organisations need to have proactive security embedded across hardware, endpoints and the entire organisation, with tools that enable rapid recovery from attacks.

In this day and age, being resilient in a security sense means being able to protect, detect and recover, and time is of the essence in mitigating risks and recovering from attacks. For example, to manually recover devices after a ransomware attack could take days, weeks, or even months; this lost time costs a great deal, impacting shareholders and all stakeholders alike. It can put the company out of business.

HP has either baked security into the physical hardware or added it in a number of different solutions where it matters most.

Defence against new attack methods

Attack methods are changing; for example, there has been a surge in malware affecting the BIOS in recent years. If a piece of malware takes control over the BIOS, you're essentially locked out of the computer – it will not start up, and you cannot reload the operating system. HP Sure Start can automatically detect, stop and recover from a BIOS attack or corruption without IT intervention and with little or no interruption to user productivity.

HP Sure Start can detect, protect and recover in less than a minute from that attack.

In an attack that encrypts or wipes the entire hard drive, HP Sure Recover will quickly and easily re-image your device from anywhere, at any time, with hardware-enforced embedded recovery — and can even enable it to schedule re-imaging for the entire fleet.

You can recover in minutes, whereas if you needed to manually reload 200 devices, you're going to be down for days or weeks, and you’ll spend a lot of thankless weekends working on it.

Addressing the end-user weakness, HP Sure Click extends protection beyond the browser, offering protected viewing for PDFs and full editing for Microsoft.

However, the weakest point of a network is not the firewall or the data centre, it's the employee in front of the computer. Studies have shown that over 90% of malware enters a computer or a network from a click of an e-mail. The malware could be embedded in a PDF or Word attachment. With HP Sure Click, users can open any attachment in their own virtual containers, trapping and deleting the malware as soon as the application is closed.

If you open up a website that is riddled with malware and malware tries to infect you, the malware is going to infect only that virtual machine. It's not going to be able to spread across to other tabs, or across the computer. The second that tab is closed, the malware dies with that tab.

With HP Wolf Security endpoint security software, organisations reduce their addressable attack surface and benefit from remote recovery from firmware attacks through robust protection built into PCs and printers, with multi-layered security below, in and above the OS.

HP Sure Run thwarts attackers by keeping defences up and running. From its secure position in the PC's hardware, HP Sure Run guards key security processes against malware attacks that try to disable them. It monitors them, alerts the user of any changes and restarts them automatically if they're stopped.

Businesses need devices that have built-in protection from attacks on hardware or firmware that anti-virus software might not protect. With a solid security stack based on decades of research and development, HP is ensuring that security is not one of the challenges keeping CEOs awake at night. For more information about these state-of-the-art cyber security solutions, follow this link.