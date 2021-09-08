AIOps solves growing IT operations complexity challenges

IBM spokesman Mohammed Noorodien.

In a modern, hybrid multi-cloud environment with more cloud-native, scalable yet dynamic applications, increased complexity and ever-increasing data volumes and speed are making it virtually impossible for IT ops teams to stay on top of application-related, infrastructure-related and network issues, and proactively mitigate high-impact events.

IBM spokesman Mohammed Noorodien says: “In the last year alone, 70% of IT executives reported an increase in first incident ticket and call volumes. It is clear that new approaches are necessary for managing a DevSecOps environment, and that machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) has a key role to play, if enterprises are to circumvent system outages that could cost enterprises a significant amount due to reactive approaches to managing this new hybrid multi-cloud environment.”

Gartner predicts the number of business leaders relying on AIOps platforms for predictive automated insights will increase tenfold by the year 2024.

"We believe that machine learning, AI-powered automation is essential to helping businesses succeed,” says Noorodien. He says IBM’s focus on providing a one-stop shop of machine learning, AI-powered automation capabilities informed the acquisition of Turbonomic and Instana as part of its portfolio.

“To apply machine learning, AI and automation to operations, we must first obtain visibility into what is going on in an IT environment. That is why IBM has acquired Instana, the preferred observability feed for IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, for deep visibility of distributed applications for faster, automated problem identification and resolution. And Turbonomic's Application Resource Management assures application performance and governance so customers can focus on innovation,” he says.

“The new IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps solves this for the modern IT enterprise. Powered by the strongest IBM Watson AI capabilities, like natural language understanding, machine learning and natural language processing, Watson AIOps deploys advanced, explainable AI across the entire ITOps tool chain, giving teams the ability to quickly and confidently assess, diagnose, resolve and prevent incidents across mission-critical workloads."

IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps also contains powerful event management, anomaly detection and event group capabilities to reduce downtime and enable intelligent IT operations.

IBM, in collaboration with ITWeb, will outline how to harness AI-powered automation to assure application performance, at an upcoming webinar on AI-powered automation for business transformation and AIOps on 14 September. For more information and to register for this event, go to https://www.itweb.co.za/event/ibm-automation/

