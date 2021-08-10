McAfee Enterprise introduces new, data-centric solution to secure private applications

Carlo Bolzonello, country manager for McAfee Enterprise in South Africa.

McAfee Enterprise today announced MVISION Private Access, an integrated approach to enable granular ‘zero trust’ access and extend data and threat protection capabilities to private applications hosted across hybrid IT environments.

With many organisations offering their teams the option to work remotely as the COVID-19 pandemic eases, South African companies are adapting their approach to work sites in line with government-regulated lockdown levels.

The physical office as we knew it has been replaced with a hybrid work environment, where employees are increasingly relying on the cloud for high-speed, low latency data access and seamless collaboration, so that they can complete their tasks, wherever they may be physically located. The phenomenon has even seen the rise of ‘workcations’, where people don’t just work from home, they choose to work in a completely different location.

“Local enterprises across a variety of sectors have had to accelerate their cloud transformation projects to empower their remote workforces – but at what cost to their security?” asked Carlo Bolzonello, country manager for McAfee Enterprise in South Africa. “Global connectivity has meant that, more than ever before, South Africa is a part of the global village – and while that certainly comes with myriad benefits, it also comes with the need for an increased focus on cyber security for the state, enterprises and home users, too.”

A Deloitte survey of CIOs found 62% of workloads would be in the cloud by the end of 2021 – up from just 41% in 2019 – split across public, private and hybrid cloud deployments.

“As private applications increasingly move to the cloud, organisations are rapidly adopting Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) due to its security and flexibility advantages compared to VPN,” said Christopher Rodriguez, research director, IDC Network Security. “However, organisations need to recognise that private applications are just as likely to pose a data theft risk as SaaS apps, and that this risk needs to be mitigated.”

MVISION Private Access disrupts the ZTNA market by making data-centricity a core capability of granular zero trust access to private applications, whether in customer data centres or hosted in private, public or hybrid cloud environments, from any location and device.

The solution provides complete coverage across managed and unmanaged devices and performs continuous risk assessment by deriving enhanced device posture information through McAfee Enterprise’s endpoint security technology.

Furthermore, MVISION Private Access converges with MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) for a single low-latency, 99.999% available cloud-native platform that offers unified visibility and control across clouds, private applications, web and endpoints.

“ZTNA is built for cloud-first deployments, simplifying technology stacks, reducing cost and complexity, and improving productivity. However, existing ZTNA solutions lack the data-centric security controls associated with cloud and web security needed to secure today’s increasing remote connections,” said Shishir Singh, chief product officer, McAfee Enterprise. “MVISION Private Access unlocks secure, seamless and ultra-fast access to private applications for remote workforces and eliminates the additional hardware costs, time-consuming set-up process and complicated architecture associated with traditional VPNs.”

MVISION Private Access provides secure, ubiquitous access to private resources from any remote location and device and secures remote workforce collaboration with integrated data loss prevention (DLP), industry-leading remote browser isolation (RBI), UCE convergence, granular controls for unmanaged device access, endpoint security and posture assessment, and hyper scale service edge.

It also further integrates with IAM (identity and access management) and MFA (multi-factor authentication) solutions, enabling strong authentication options for application access and supplementing context-based access controls. This eliminates the risk of threat actors infiltrating corporate networks using compromised devices or user credentials, preventing an attack from propagating a network.

