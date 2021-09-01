Edusignis, training operating division of Praesignis Group, launches another centre of excellence in CT

Edusignis, a training operating division of the Praesignis Group, launches another centre of excellence in Cape Town.

Praesignis is delighted to launch its Cape Town Centre of Excellence Branch in September 2021. This branch opens with a Women-in-Tech cohort, an amazing opportunity providing learners with new cloud computing skills. This initiative is a true manifestation of Praesignis’ commitment to build an inclusive and diverse pipeline of new talent into the cloud ecosystem, making the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) a reality.

Praesignis launches five cohorts in September 2021, providing new cloud skills opportunities to more than 100 learners across the country and into sub-Saharan Africa. Two of these cohorts focuses on Women-in-Tech. “We are offering virtual and on-premises facilitation by providing skills to unemployed and underemployed individuals with a fundamental technology background and preparing them to launch a cloud career. We provide certifications that are both locally and internationally recognised,” says Tariq Shurmah, Head of Department of Edusignis, a Training Operating Division of the Praesignis Group.

Shurmah added: “We are equally excited to expand our footprint to go national and into sub-Saharan Africa, partnering with other cloud computing training providers.

Praesignis, a proud B-BBEE level one contributor, is a professional IT services consultancy specialising in data management, business intelligence, analytics and cloud services management, providing customers with sustainable, flexible and innovative end-to-end performance management solutions for increased performance and profitability. The consultancy also has huge focus on skills development through its learnership programmes.

