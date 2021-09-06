SARS MobiApp services disrupted for Android users

The South African Revenue Service’s (SARS’s) mobile app is currently inaccessible to users whose devices are powered by the Android operating system, the revenue authority announced today.

This comes after SARS’s announcement at the weekend that its MobiApp would undergo planned maintenance, commencing on Saturday, 4 September, from 12:30 to midnight on Sunday, 5 September.

At the time, SARS noted users may experience intermittent downtime.

In a short statement tweeted today, the taxman says Android users are currently unable to use the SARS MobiApp, noting this is due to a delay in the new version on Google Play.

“The eFiling website remains available, and Apple users can continue to use the SARS MobiApp,” it states.

At the start of the 2021 tax season, the taxman unveiled a completely virtual filing season for individuals and trusts, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

SARS unveiled numerous online methods taxpayers can make use of to file taxes, upload and edit documents.

While the mobi app is unavailable, Android users can use the eFiling platform, request specific personal income tax-related services by sending an SMS to SARS on 47277, or make bookings and request a call-back on the toll-free number 0800007277.