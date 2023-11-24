BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Security

ITWeb TV: Deep into murky world of cyber security

Christopher Tredger
By Christopher Tredger, Portals editor
Johannesburg, 24 Nov 2023
ITWeb speaks to Gareth Redelinghuys, Country Managing Director, Africa Cluster, Trend Micro, about the issues that are keeping chief security officers awake at night. Redelinghuys is responsible for “joining the dots in cyber security” within the Sub-Saharan Africa region. #itwebtv #trendmicro #cybersecurity

ITWeb TV speaks to Gareth Redelinghuys, Trend Micro country managing director for the Africa cluster, about the issues keeping chief security officers awake at night.

See also

Beware of AI-powered virtual kidnapping

Cyber crooks have SA in their crosshairs

Redelinghuys is responsible for “joining the dots in cyber security” within the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

In this interview, he discusses the company’s most recent threat report, which highlights the escalation of attacks, the impact of increasingly cyber-savvy threat actors and of artificial intelligence (AI) within cyber security.

He describes AI as “a double-edged sword” and offers insight into why companies need to urgently focus on end-user awareness, training and information-sharing.

Gareth Redelinghuys, Trend Micro country MD for the Africa cluster. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)
Gareth Redelinghuys, Trend Micro country MD for the Africa cluster. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Several key themes emerge from the discussion, including AI, cyber security postures, resilience and defence, available technology solutions, and the acute shortage of cyber security skills.

There is also discussion about why businesses should consider a consolidated platform approach to defence and protection of assets.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.