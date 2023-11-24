ITWeb TV: Deep into murky world of cyber security

ITWeb speaks to Gareth Redelinghuys, Country Managing Director, Africa Cluster, Trend Micro, about the issues that are keeping chief security officers awake at night. Redelinghuys is responsible for “joining the dots in cyber security” within the Sub-Saharan Africa region. #itwebtv #trendmicro #cybersecurity

ITWeb TV speaks to Gareth Redelinghuys, Trend Micro country managing director for the Africa cluster, about the issues keeping chief security officers awake at night.

In this interview, he discusses the company’s most recent threat report, which highlights the escalation of attacks, the impact of increasingly cyber-savvy threat actors and of artificial intelligence (AI) within cyber security.

He describes AI as “a double-edged sword” and offers insight into why companies need to urgently focus on end-user awareness, training and information-sharing.

Gareth Redelinghuys, Trend Micro country MD for the Africa cluster. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Several key themes emerge from the discussion, including AI, cyber security postures, resilience and defence, available technology solutions, and the acute shortage of cyber security skills.

There is also discussion about why businesses should consider a consolidated platform approach to defence and protection of assets.