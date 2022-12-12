Telecoms giants reach global IP agreement

Chinese telecommunications company Huawei has entered into cross-licensing agreements with Oppo and Samsung.

According to a statement, Huawei and Oppo have signed a global patent cross-licensing agreement, which covers cellular standard essential patents, including 5G.

Alan Fan, head of Huawei's intellectual property department, says: “We are delighted to have reached a cross-licensing agreement with Oppo. The mutual recognition of intellectual property value between companies is a major step towards fostering a positive cycle of innovation and research in high-value standards: investing, receiving returns from investment, and then reinvesting.

“This will enable our industry to keep innovating and provide consumers with more competitive products and services.”

“We are very pleased to enter into a patent cross-licensing agreement with Huawei. It clearly demonstrates that the two companies recognise and greatly respect the value of each other's intellectual property. It is a win-win deal for both sides,” adds Adler Feng, Oppo chief intellectual property officer.

“We will, as always, advocate for the establishment of a sustainable, healthy intellectual property ecosystem, where intellectual property licences can be resolved through amicable negotiations and every company's patent value are highly respected.”

Huawei says it expects there will be around 20 new or extended licences executed by year-end, adding it estimates these will cover about 350 million 5G phones and more than 15 million connected vehicles sold globally this year.

In terms of its agreement with Samsung, Huawei says the companies have also entered into a cross-licensing agreement under their respective standard essential patents’ portfolios on undisclosed terms.

No figures or terms of the deals have been disclosed due to confidentiality agreements, it states.