eBook: Security Guide – Xerox Workplace Suite 5.6.3

Xerox Workplace Suite (WS) is a workflow solution that connects a corporation's mobile workforce to new productive ways of printing, and controls user access to Xerox Multifunction Printers (MFP). Printing is easy and convenient from any mobile device without needing standard drivers and cables. This solution also supports desktop printing, allowing printing to a common queue with the ability to release jobs to any printer. This reduces waste from uncollected jobs and provides security for sensitive information, since jobs are only printed when the user is standing at the printer.

WS has been extended in version 5.0, providing a single sign-on (SSO) infrastructure. Apps in the Xerox App Gallery, which have been modified to support this new infrastructure, may use WS as a storage vault for user login information (eg, credentials or tokens). After logging into WS, a user may select an SSO-enabled Gallery App, which queries WS to obtain the user’s login information for that app. If available (and valid… eg, not expired), the app uses that information to log the user into the Gallery App without the need to provide additional login credentials.

