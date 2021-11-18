Online masterclass on offer to help SMEs grow e-business

Mastercard has joined forces with online payment gateway PayFast, to host a free virtual masterclass for local SMEs looking to start or grow a business online.

Titled the “Empowering Every Business SME Masterclass”, it takes place on 23 November, and will feature keynote addresses from entrepreneurs, business and management gurus, including Vusi Thembekwayo and Lebo Lion.

Thembekwayo, a venture capitalist, author, entrepreneur and global business speaker, will share insights on how SMEs can ‘Build a Web 3.0 Business’ and create market-beating value in a post-COVID-19 world.

Entrepreneur, speaker, coach and business influencer Lion will share tips on how SMEs can humanise their brand using the digital marketing mix.

A panel discussion featuring Anita Opperman, director: commercial sales specialist at Mastercard South Africa; Celeste le Roux, co-founder of madebyartisans; and Colleen Harrison, head of marketing at PayFast, will discuss the opportunities and tools SMEs can use to grow their e-commerce businesses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of local communities and an engine of growth for the South African economy,” notes Opperman. “Because of this, it’s never been more important to ensure entrepreneurs and small business owners have access to the educational resources, insights, tools and solutions to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and truly thrive.”

E-commerce has been a boon for small businesses since March 2020. According to a Mastercard study on consumer spending, 68% of South African consumers are shopping more online since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 63% say they are making a conscious effort to shop online at small businesses.

“E-commerce has boomed, and competition amidst SMEs has intensified, as a new wave of arrivals has been born out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Harrison.

“Through this partnership with Mastercard, we will be able to open new possibilities for SMEs by providing them with much-needed expertise that will help them to start or grow their businesses online. This is of critical importance for SMEs, especially during these trying times when most businesses have been negatively affected by the pandemic.”

Earlier this year, Mastercard and PayFast also partnered on a two-month campaign, to encourage South Africans to shop online at local businesses, while spotlighting small business and the inspiring entrepreneurs behind them.

Mastercard notes space for the masterclass is limited to 1 000 people. Interested SMEs can click here to sign up.