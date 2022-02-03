Xerox wins big from KeyPoint Intelligence with three PaceSetter awards

Xerox’s robust security and education market solutions produced industry recognition with Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021-2022 PaceSetter Awards from Keypoint Intelligence for:

Document Imaging Security for Production (worldwide)

Document Imaging Security for Office (worldwide)

Education Market (North America)

The Pacesetter Awards recognise document-imaging original equipment manufacturers that show market leadership and excellence in a variety of categories, and are based on in-depth questions and interviews, as well as a proprietary rating scale.

In the area of security for production printing, our Beyond Secure Technology ensures digital production presses offer custom integrity systems, from workflow through end application, across communication channels. Our clear and fluorescent dry inks and specialty imaging techniques can be combined to boost security for authentication purposes and to prevent document counterfeiting.

For office security, Keypoint Intelligence highlighted Xerox Zero Trust architecture that encompasses hardware, software, processes and content as well as cloud-native solutions and services, vision, multifunction printer (MFP)/printer hardware security, MFP/printer firmware security and fleet management features. This holistic approach also educates customers about the latest industry trends in our priority areas, such as healthcare, government, financial services, legal, retail and education.

In education, Xerox’s apps and innovative solutions earned significant praise because of their versatility – they assist in everything from grading papers to augmented reality-guided campus tours – and reliability. Xerox’s hardware and software solutions that simplify how educators work was also recognised. This includes intuitive self-serve devices for document services, automated digital workflows and IT services.

“This recognition reflects Xerox’s commitment to being the most secure and trusted provider of workplace services as well as the investments we are making to continuously improve our sector-specific solutions and the security of our infrastructure and products,” says Krishna Marella, Xerox’s chief information security officer.

To learn more, visit the Keypoint Intelligence Awards page.