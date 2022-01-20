BT, Rackspace partner to boost cloud services  

British telecommunications giant BT and Rackspace Technology, an end-to-end, multicloud tech solutions business, have partnered in a move they hope will boost BT's managed cloud services.



Under the agreement, BT's hybrid cloud services will be based on Rackspace Technology’s solutions, which the company will deploy in BT datacentres along with its Rackspace Fabric management layer.

According to the companies, customers will benefit from the integration of Rackspace’s cloud management, automation, analytics, and AI tools, with BT’s network and security capabilities.

This, they say, will boost customer experience and allow BT to evolve its managed cloud services further.

The partnership with Rackspace Technology accelerates BT’s plans to build a world-class hybrid cloud portfolio, says Bas Burger, CEO of BT’s global unit.

According to Rackspace’s CEO, Kevin Jones, his organisation has experience in helping large, multinational enterprises in their cloud transformation journey.

This partnership will also offer both entities unique industry positioning, highlighting the enduring long-term value of a hybrid cloud model.

“BT customers will now have access to the best of public cloud, private cloud, and traditional hosted environments alongside the speed, security, and resilience of BT’s worldwide networks.”

The companies have also committed to extend their partnership in the future to create new joint cloud offerings for their customers.