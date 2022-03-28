White paper: We uncover the threats that matter

ArcSight Intelligence does what you can’t do with rules and thresholds alone, assessing potential risk based on mathematical probability and machine learning models. These machine learning models, combined with a highly intuitive user interface (UI), accelerate threat detection and investigation from days or weeks to minutes.

ArcSight Intelligence’s behavioural analytics allows SOC teams to be more efficient and effective at threat hunting, triage and investigation. Its advanced mathematical algorithms leverage AI and machine learning to automatically and constantly mine billions of data points to reveal indicators of insider threats, data breaches, advanced persistent threats (APT), IP theft and more.



