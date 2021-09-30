QUICK Rentals merges with GO Rentals

South Africa’s leading short- and long-term IT rentals company GO Rentals is proud to announce the 100% acquisition of QUICK Rentals from founder Jo-an Mollgrean.

Quick-IT was founded to service the conference and exhibition, training and travel industries with all the IT and electronic equipment their events require on a short- to medium-term hire basis. Over the past years, Mollgrean accumulated a diverse client base.

Says GO Rentals CEO Evan Berger: “Now that the markets are beginning to recover from the effects of the pandemic lockdown, we are once again focusing our attention on the event and exhibition industry, which is serviced by our short-term rental division. We are looking forward to assisting our extensive channel and end-customer base to get back on their feet again. To this end, Quick – with its emphasis on personal attention, super-fast turnarounds and event expertise – was the ideal acquisition to bolster our short-term rental division in anticipation of the imminent return to form of this vital and dynamic sector of South African business.”

Mollgrean agrees: “GO Rentals was really the ideal choice for me in South Africa to merge my business into. With its national reach and vast range of equipment to suit all the requirements of the customer base I built up over the past years, I could not have asked for a better home for Quick and I look forward to bringing my valued customers all the benefits this merger brings with it.”

Mollgrean will be staying on with the business and continuing with her renowned one-on-one style of servicing her existing loyal customer base as well as growing it as their target industry returns to work from its enforced lockdown and the hardships it has endured since March last year.

We look forward to welcoming Mollgrean and her team to GO Rentals. We are aligning and merging both of our service offerings to provide cost-effective, quick solutions for an event industry needing a leg-up after COVID-19.