Beginner’s luck has nothing to do with it

Charl Janse van Rensburg, Head: ITS.

It took Altron’s ACS Integrated Transaction Solution (ITS) team one year to prove its worth to one of the world’s leading electronic payment system suppliers to be appointed as a PAX Technology regional partner. A year after the appointment, ITS was awarded the 2021 PAX Partner of the Year for the southern African region.

It is certainly not down to beginner’s luck, according to Charl Janse van Rensburg, Head: ITS.

“ACS is the first company in Africa to deploy an Android pin-entry device (PED) to the retail market,” Janse van Rensburg explains. What makes the achievement even more remarkable is that the deployment of PAX’s A35 multi-lane PED was also one of the first globally. “Add to that the volume of terminals we procured during 2021 for resale and use in the South African market, the development of the PED terminal software stack and prepping the terminals for P2PE certification, then it is clear why we received the recognition we did.”

These achievements are all underpinned by our deep understanding of the Android operating system environment and our southern African footprint that we have built in providing terminals, software and support for more than 20 years in our trading region. We specifically have deep domain knowledge of eSocket. POS terminal integration to ACI’s Postilion transaction processing platform that was required for this project.

“Our performance last year was driven by our belief that the PAX Android platform can provide our customers the differentiation to compete in their various market segments and to offer multiple alternative payment acceptance options other than the traditional Dt/Kt option,” Janse van Rensburg continues. “We don’t work to win awards – we work to simplify payment complexity. It is special when recognition dovetails with what we have set out to achieve, by receiving the PAX award. We thank PAX for the recognition, they have been great as a partner in assisting us to achieve our goal.”

In his comments about the award, Alan Scully, GM at PAX Technology Africa, thanked the ACS ITS team for its commitment and excellent service. “It was with great delight that we announced ACS as a preferred partner in 2021, and the team has proven itself to be a reliable and exceptionally committed partner,” he says. “The PAX Technology brand is safe in ACS’s hands, given the sterling sales and after-sales service the team provides to our customers.”

“The massive international PAX footprint puts the award into perspective,” says Janse van Rensburg. “Our performance and results are measured against the best sales, software development and support teams in the world. The ACS ITS team is a remarkable group of individuals. Their achievement is as unsurprising as it is deserved. We are proud of you and thank you.”

Altron FinTech provides an omnichannel range of PCI-DSS certified managed secure payment and collection solutions, which include debit and credit card processing, person-to-person payments, card cash disbursement solutions, loan management systems, card personalisation and issuance, as well as a range of entry-level cost friendly payment solutions leveraging technology with our people behind it to assist and grow smart entrepreneurs.

Our solutions are targeted at businesses across the retail spectrum from street vendors to small, medium and large-sized enterprises.

We believe in doing good business while doing good. We are single-minded in our purpose which is to deliver innovation that matters. We are focused on delivering change through our fintech solutions that accelerate financial inclusion.

Altron FinTech is a division of Altron TMT.

PAX Technology was established in 2001 as a manufacturer and supplier of innovative, high quality and secure payment systems and solutions. Today, businesses of all sizes in more than 120 countries process payments with the 60 million terminals PAX has deployed over the past 20 years.