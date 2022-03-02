ITWebBI2022: How to practically apply AI, ML

The cloud has democratised AI and ML, making them accessible to all businesses.

So says Louis van Schalkwyk, who is responsible for technical operations at Digicloud Africa.

“Cloud has paved the way for businesses to take advantage of AI and ML regardless of where they are in their journey," he says.



“However, adopting AI / ML in your business isn’t a silver bullet but rather a journey of learning, failing and discovery. As such, we recommend following a framework around the familiar rubric of people, technology, process and data in order to avoid pitfalls.”



At the upcoming ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2022, to be held from 8 to 10 March at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, and online, Van Schalkwyk will present on “How to practically apply AI / ML in your business”.

His presentation will look at the AI / ML Adoption Framework developed and used by Google, as well as show delegates how to leverage their experience and knowledge to improve ML adoption within their own organisations.

He will also discuss how AI and ML fit within the current BI/analytics/data function, and the additional resources and skills that are needed. Finally, Van Schalkwyk will unpack what successful AI and ML initiatives look like.

Digicloud Africa’s guest speaker, Marko Salic, CEO of Argility Technology Group, will also speak about how businesses, specifically in retail, are benefiting from AI and ML.