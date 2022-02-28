Teraco provides access to Oracle Cloud via FastConnect

Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo.

Teraco Data Environments, a provider of colocation data centres and interconnection in Africa, says it will offer customers connectivity services directly through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect at its Isando Campus via the Oracle Cloud Johannesburg data centre.

According to a statement, Oracle customers will be able to harness the power of Oracle Cloud locally, including Oracle Autonomous Database, to help them unlock innovation and drive business growth.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect allows customers to connect directly to their OCI virtual cloud network via dedicated, private, high-bandwidth connections. It provides higher bandwidth options and more reliable and consistent networking experience compared to internet-based connections, says Oracle.

The cloud computing giant says it has more than 70 Fast Connect partners across the globe, consisting of the top carrier and network providers.

“Our direct connections to OCI builds upon our commitment to ensure our clients have direct, secure access to the critical IT resources they need to drive business success,” says Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo.

“The demand for Oracle Cloud in our market is a testament to its strength, and we are extremely pleased to be working closely with Oracle to accelerate their service delivery.”

Last month, Oracle officially opened its Johannesburg-based data centre, its first cloud region on the African continent.

During the opening of the region, the US-based enterprise software giant said it would allow organisations looking to build high-performing, secure applications, meet data sovereignty requirements, and devise robust disaster recovery plans, to meet the rapidly-growing demand for enterprise cloud services across the continent.

IDC estimates public cloud services adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa will accelerate at a compound annual growth rate of 25% year-on-year between 2020 and 2025, with this momentum expected to continue.

As data demand and cloud adoption continue to cause a dramatic surge in traffic, data centres are becoming increasingly important on the continent, with more companies migrating components of their IT infrastructure into the cloud.

In October, Teraco, known as Africa’s largest vendor-neutral data centre and interconnection services provider, announced the completion of phase one of its new hyperscale data centre in Brackenfell, Cape Town.

The new facility offers resilient and secure co-location facilities in line with Teraco’s long-term vision of enabling digital transformation across Africa, according to the company.