Duxbury shares wireless knowledge through Cambium Connections online event

Duxbury is offering its customers the opportunity to benefit from three hours of intensive knowledge sharing at the Cambium Connections online webinar, being held from 10am to 1pm on 16 September 2021.

Seven segments of 20 minutes long each will be presented by executives from Cambium Networks, Cambium end-users and partners, who will share their insights gained from real-world deployments.

“Cambium Connections will explore the drivers behind next-generation multi-gigabit wireless networks. Attendees will learn how fixed wireless and WiFi enable service providers and enterprise businesses to cost-effectively, quickly and easily deliver high-speed services,” says Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Executive at Duxbury Networking, local distributor of Cambium technology.

Rad Sethuraman, Vice-President, Enterprise Products, Cambium Networks, will be presenting a talk on: Next generation of campus area networking – rapidly delivering affordable gigabit to the edge. The talk centres on the fact that enterprise network deployments must offer users ease of mobility, multi‐building and multi‐site coverage, campus security and IOT device connectivity. This, he believes, can be accomplished with indoor/outdoor wireless networks to deliver an exceptional network experience with enhanced performance and efficiency.

Other end goals are to provide reliable and cost‐effective campus‐wide connectivity with multi‐gigabit solutions such as WiFi 6, WiFi 6E and 60GHz cnWave with Terragraph mesh; and to create a complete, end‐to‐end wired/wireless solution with wireless‐aware switching and centralised cloud management.

Other topics under discussion include:

If it can be wireless, it will be wireless, by Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO, Cambium Networks

Extend your fibre network with purpose-built Gb fixed wireless, by Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice-President, Product Management and Planning, Cambium Networks

High-speed 5G fixed – what is it and where would you use it? By Matt Mangriotis, Senior Director, Product Management, Cambium Networks

Update on EU funding – The gigabit decade, by Jan Droege, Partner and Head of Operations, Schuman Associates.

In addition, two roundtable discussions will be held on the following topics:

Delivering campus area networks for enterprises.

60GHz case study.

“We invite our customers to discover how the combination of fixed wireless and WiFi can extend fibre or cable infrastructure to create new revenue streams for them. Simply register on the following link,” says Huysamen.



