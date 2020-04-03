Brainstorm April edition now available online free of charge

Just because South Africa is in lockdown, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be reading the latest issue of Brainstorm, South Africa’s essential technology and business magazine. The whole of April’s issue is now available online, at no cost, even if you’re not a subscriber.

Adrian Hinchcliffe, editor-in-chief of Brainstorm, says the April cover story is about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and supply chains, and technology’s impact and importance, both on tracking the spread of the virus and also about remote working. There are plenty of other pieces in there as well; many of us are still at work, after all, and technology is now more important than ever.

He says printed copies of the magazine are now stacked in the distribution warehouse and will not be available for subscribers, or on the shelves, until after the lockdown.

“With the majority of the country stuck at home, we’re making the April edition available for free online for everyone who wants to read it,” says Hinchcliffe.

“This is not a normal time in our lives. And probably, not since the last world war, has something disrupted so many around the globe at the same time. Assuming you’re not an essential worker, please stay home, and stay healthy. We have to fight this together.”

Brainstorm subscribers will have an additional month added to their subscription.

To access the digital version, logon to www.brainstormmag.co.za.

If you want to read the April edition, but aren’t yet a subscriber, go to www.brainstormmag.co.za and enter your name and e-mail address for full access.

E-mail peter@itweb.co.za if you need assistance.