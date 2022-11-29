SSL certificate and the role it can play in your business

An SSL certificate, or secure socket layer, is a digital certificate from a certification authority (CA) that verifies the identity of a website and encrypts the connection. Simply put, this certificate secures the communication between your business and your website visitors. If a website is secure, a padlock will display in front of the URL; furthermore, it validates the domain.

However, it is about more than just validation, it is about building trust with your customers. Currently, cyber security should be a top priority for businesses of all sizes. When it comes to your website’s security, an SSL certificate plays a critical role.

SSL offers several benefits for businesses, including:

-Increased security: SSL certificates encrypt communication between your website and your visitors' browsers. This makes it much more difficult for hackers to steal sensitive information like credit card numbers and login credentials.

-Improved search engine ranking: Google and other major search engines give preference to SSL-encrypted websites. This can lead to better visibility and increased traffic.

-Greater customer trust: Customers are more likely to do business with a company whose website has SSL encryption in place, thereby building confidence and boosting sales.

There are three types of SSL certificates, namely: Domain Validated SSL, Organisation Validated SSL and Extended Validated SSL. The one you choose will depend on the level of trust you need from your visitors.

Domain Validated SSL – Basic validation. Appropriate for blogs and basic websites that don’t capture any customer data.

Organisation Validated SSL – Superior validation. Appropriate for e-commerce websites.

Extended Validated SSL – Next-level validation. Appropriate for heavy-duty e-commerce or financial institutions.

If you're looking to improve your online security and increase your chances of success, SSL is the way to go!

are simple to install and can make a big difference when it comes to consumer trust.








