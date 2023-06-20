Top ICT tenders: Seeking highly-specialised solutions

National Treasury’s eTender Portal offers an interesting week for the ICT sector, with an unusually high number of compulsory briefings being stipulated.

These types of briefings typically signify the advertised requirements are of a complex or highly-specialised nature that cannot be easily conveyed in the tender documentation.

One such tender from the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is likely to attract widespread attention. Set against the cholera outbreak in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State − which has resulted in 31 deaths − the agency is calling for the assessment and detailed design of a national digitised integrated water and sanitation monitoring system for the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The agency says the system is complex and integrated with diverse sub-systems covering the entire water monitoring value chain, each of which includes the processes of acquisition, transmission, reception, processing, archiving and dissemination of data.

This contract is only for the assessment and creation of a detailed design of the required system and does not include the build or implementation.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

SITA is also advertising for two core switches for the Limpopo Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure. The agency notes the current equipment in the local area network is “dilapidated”.

In the first of two tenders on behalf of the South African Police Service (SAPS), SITA is calling for proposals for desktop data analytics software licences, including products, acquisition, maintenance and support services for a period of 36 months.



In the second, SITA requires the supply of internal audit software, including installation, configuration and customisation of the solution, software maintenance, technical and functional support for SAPS over a period of three years.



The South African National Accreditation System is looking for a suitably-qualified professional service provider to supply a course management system to its knowledge transfer department. Bidders must have access to a suitably-qualified SAGE value-added reseller to develop and implement customised web services using the SAGE REST APIs, and enable integration of the CMS with SQL database engines and Sage Evolution V10, it says.

Eskom wishes to establish an enabling agreement for the design, manufacturing, testing, delivery, installation, commissioning, support and training on operational technologies over internet protocol/multi-protocol label switching on an “as and when” required basis for a period of 10 years. The company notes it has a utility telecommunications network to support teleprotection, SCADA, metering and all other operational technology voice and data services that are used to operate, manage and safeguard the power network.

The Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company is looking for a service provider to supply a technically detailed proposal on a wide area network for the implementation of wide area multilateration surveillance technology. Proposals should, as a minimum, include WAN design, equipment breakdown, installation, configuration, testing, operation, maintenance and control concepts, and a logistics and support plan that clearly articulates the support that can be offered throughout the lifecycle of the service.



With preparations for the 2024 National and Provincial Elections under way, the Electoral Commission is advertising for a scanning software solution. The IEC notes there are currently three scanning solutions in its environment for scanning internal documents, such as attendance registers, contracts, results slips and registration forms; external scanning of documents into the IEC environment for further processing for various stakeholders; and the recently introduced voter self-registration where copies of documents such as IDs need to be uploaded as part of the registration or amendment to a registration.



The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) invites bids for the provision of Open Text CLM Live Link for a period of three years. SASSA notes it has been using the Content Server application since 2009 for the management of its critical records and documents. It is used in all SASSA regions.



The City of Cape Town closes the issue with a request for professional ICT services. The categories cover business applications, distributed computing, ERP support centre, geographical information systems, infrastructure and telecommunications.



New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising for the assessment and detailed design of a national digitised integrated water and sanitation monitoring system for the Department of Water and Sanitation, for a period of 12 months.

Compulsory briefing: 23 June – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2767/2023

Information: Thato Meso, Tel: 021 482 2595, E-mail: Thato.Meso@wsita.co.za.

Closing date: 10 July 2023

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, digitisation, digital, software, hardware

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery, installation and configuration of two core switches for the Limpopo Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure.

Tender no: RFB 2765-2023

Information: Mafiwa Malebatja, Tel: 015 291 8133, E-mail: mafiwa.malebatja@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 10 July 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, networking, switches

Desktop data analytics software licences, including products and acquisition, maintenance and support services, is required for a period of 36 months to the SAPS internal audit division.

Compulsory briefing: 27 June – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2764-2023

Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: 012 482 3004, E-mail: nokwanda.wasa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 12 July 2023

­Tags: Software, software licensing, data analytics, services, support and maintenance, training and e-learning

SAPS also requires the supply of internal audit software, including installation, configuration and customisation of the solution, software maintenance, technical and functional support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2762/2023

Information: Leonah Mhlongo, Tel: 012 482 2899, E-mail: Leonah.Mhlongo@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 10 July 2023

­Tags: Software, services, internal audit, support and maintenance

South African National Accreditation System

A suitably-qualified professional service provider is sought for the provision and maintenance of the SANAS knowledge transfer’s course management system, web portal and web services for a period not exceeding 54 months. The duration for the provision of the system must not exceed 18 months, followed by a maintenance period not exceeding 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 26 June – Zoom, Link.

Tender no: SANAS/CMS/2023-24/04

Information: Zanele Ngwenya, Tel: 012 740 8535, E-mail: zanelen@sanas.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2023

­Tags: Software, software development, web portal, web services, training and e-learning, services, support and maintenance

Eskom

The utility wishes to establish an enabling agreement for the design, manufacturing, testing, delivery, installation, commissioning, support and training on operational technologies over internet protocol/multi-protocol label switching on an “as and when” required basis for a period of 10 years.

Compulsory briefing: 28 June – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1970TX

Information: Themba Ntuli, Tel:011 800 6326, E-mail: ntulith@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 1 August 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, networking, software, operational technologies, IP/MPLS, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, services, support and maintenance, training and e-learning

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider to supply a technically-detailed proposal on a wide area network for the implementation of wide area multilateration (WAM) surveillance technology WAM2 network design solution sector 2 and 3.

Compulsory briefing: 30 June

Tender no: ATNS/EP/RFP010/FY22/23/ WAM1 SV5-SV10 NETWORK

Information: Olwethu Fakude, Tel: 011 607 1000, E-mail: olwethuf@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 10 July 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, networking, wide area network, WAN, WAM, wide area multilateration, surveillance technology

Electoral Commission

The IEC is looking for a scanning software solution.

Note: Bids received will be evaluated in respect of the evaluation criteria as set out in the bid documentation as provided for in the Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2022. All services providers that wish to render goods/services to the Electoral Commission must self-register on the National Treasury Central Suppliers Database at www.csd.gov.za.

Tender no: 0010499542

Information: Bridget Ndlovu, Tel:012 622 5700, E-mail: ndlovub@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 12 July 2023

­Tags: Software, imaging, scanning, AI, OCR

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites service providers to bid for the provision of Open Text (CLM live link) for a period of three years.

Note: As per the terms of reference, the bid is open to EOM resellers.

Tender no: SASSA: 09-23-ICT-HO

Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel:012 400 2412, E-mail: mogafem@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 July 2023

­Tags: Software, content management

City of Cape Town

The metro is advertising for the provision of ICT professional services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 June – Link.

Note: Bids must be compliant with the Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2023, including but not limited to functionality, price and preference, eligibility criteria and relevant statutory criteria.

Tender no: 401S/2022/23

Information: Mark Humphry, Tel:021 400 5468, E-mail: DP6873S-2021-22@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 July 2023

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting