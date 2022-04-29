Top telcos band together to form global innovation alliance

Chika Ekeji, group chief strategy and transformation officer of MTN Group.

Six of the world’s leading telcos have launched Alaian, a global alliance on innovation, and are looking for tech start-ups to join the initiative.

The group wants to share best practices on innovation and generate different use cases on market developments and technologies.

Bouygues Telecom, Cellnex, KPN, MTN Group, Telefónica and WINDTRE formed the alliance, and have a footprint in 50 countries, with 700 million customers.

Alaian announced yesterday it is looking for start-ups with 5G-based use cases in communications and infrastructure; manufacturing and logistics; mobility; utilities and energy; metaverse and Web3; as well as media, entertainment, gaming and retail.

In a statement, the alliance says it is committed to global open calls to attract companies that are aligned with its strategic innovation priorities.

The group made a global call for start-ups and interested companies to participate.

“The selected companies will be able to access the best 5G connectivity and edge computing resources of the alliance's member telcos, as well as carry out tests in the 5G labs, with the intention of integrating them into the solutions of the different telcos,” reads the statement.

In addition, it notes, selected companies will be able to exchange knowledge with specialists and network teams, to co-develop and solve problems together.

“We are proud to form part of the Alaian alliance, which will give us an opportunity to work with and share best practices with globally-competitive telcos,” says Chika Ekeji, group chief strategy and transformation officer of MTN Group.

“Innovative digital solutions are a huge part of our strategy, and our involvement in the alliance will further expose us to partnering with start-ups that are a strong fit with our Ambition 2025 strategy of leading digital solutions to Africa’s progress.”

Stéphane Allaire, chief innovation officer of Bouygues Telecom, comments: “For a long time, we have decided to get closer to those who have the ideas, those who innovate and create. With start-ups and open innovation, we can invent the future together.

“This new alliance gives us the chance to meet new start-ups from different backgrounds, to discover and share opportunities with companies that share the same challenges as us (5G development, customer experience, sustainable development, metaverse) taking advantage of the technical, commercial and product support of the alliance members' network of experts, mentors and trainers.”

The alliance says equity investment will be possible from any of Alaian's member investment vehicles, as well as exposure to its global network of venture capital firms.

“Strong cooperation in opening our doors, and resources for start-ups with these global telcos, will increase all our innovation capacities and add value in terms of potential market reach, funding, etc, for start-ups. We highly value this initiative,” comments Jacob Groote, innovation and partnership manager at KPN.

Jose A Aranda, global innovation director of Cellnex, adds: “It’s an honour to participate and contribute our expertise in this powerful initiative with these partners, which will bring the best of both worlds, corporate and start-up, to drive open innovation around the most relevant topics for the telcos nowadays.”