Deputy minister Kekana victim of fake TikTok account

Deputy minister Pinky Kekana distances herself from fake TikTok account.

The ministry of planning, monitoring and evaluation has cautioned members of the public and stakeholders about a fake TikTok account impersonating deputy minister, Pinky Kekana.

In a statement, the department says the fake account has been fraudulently using Kekana’s name and photos, promising to teach users to trade and quickly make amounts ranging from R56 000 to R67 000.

These, says the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), are false promises that are intended to swindle and scam innocent citizens.

“For the record, deputy minister Kekana does not have a TikTok account and the ministry and DPME do not offer any educational trading programmes about making money.

“Therefore, the public and stakeholders are urged to desist from following or communicating with the TikTok account ‘Pinky_Kekana3’ to avoid falling victim to unscrupulous fraudsters.”

According to the DPME, the deputy minister’s official social media accounts are on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).