InfoVerge proudly achieves Gold competencies in data analytics, data platform, application integration

InfoVerge Solutions is now becoming synonymous with competencies and truly becoming a specialist within the Microsoft Partner ecosystem. We have been awarded three more Gold competencies in data analytics, data platform and application integration, bringing the total number of Gold competencies to six.

This allows InfoVerge to expand its services in the analytics and cloud-based services, including business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI), data science and machine learning platforms. We are able to integrate applications and solutions into various products across the Microsoft ecosystems and enhance our service offerings.

One of our core strategic objectives is to build strong skills and we have demonstrated this by adding more Gold competencies. Our team's dedication and focus has demonstrated “best-in-class” ability and commitment to meet our customers’ needs. Today’s customers are increasingly seeking highly skilled and specialised partners to meet their complex demands and help drive their digital transformation journeys.

InfoVerge continues to be a success story of a Microsoft Emerging Partner award winner and now a Microsoft Managed Partner. This serves as a testament that we have gained significant experience through our skills programme and delivering of successful projects. We continue to offer a tailored, agile approach to our services that leverage an enterprise platform on which to build better business solutions.

InfoVerge Solution is a level one B-BBEE contributor, 100% black-owned and managed Microsoft Gold Partner IT consultancy and cloud enabler, providing innovative and disruptive cost-effective solutions in the digital age. As a cloud solution provider (CSP) with skills, technical capabilities and competency across five disciplines – modern workplace and infrastructure, business applications, system integration, data management and analytics and security. We forge solutions to continuously improve customer experience, increase agility, improve operational efficiency and accelerate the digital transformation journey for both public and private sector customers respectively.

For more information, visit: https://www.infoverge.co.za