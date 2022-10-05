Pick n Pay’s one-hour delivery service goes live

Retail giant Pick n Pay is taking on rival Checkers, and its Sixty60 delivery app, with the launch of its one-hour delivery service this week.

The retailer has collaborated with the Mr D Food delivery app, to allow customers to order on-demand food, groceries and liquor from Pick n Pay, using the Mr D app – and receive their delivery within 60 minutes.

This, after the retail giant concluded a commercial services agreement with the Takealot Group to introduce the new PnP Groceries On Mr D service on the food deliver app, which currently has over 2.5 million active customers.

According to a statement, the new service, which was initially announcedin May, is currently being piloted in selected areas in Cape Town and Johannesburg. It will rapidly expand to 300 stores nationwide by December, extending to all areas where Mr D operates, as well as some new ones.

“This new dedicated grocery shopping experience with Pick n Pay, through the Mr D app, allows customers to shop over 10 000 food and grocery products – at the same price as in-store – for delivery in an hour. It really ups the convenience factor for customers,” says Alexander Wörz, CEO of Mr D.

“We have made the shopping journey delightfully easy for customers to browse and buy, with every product listed by aisle or occasion.”

Wörz explains that the shopper experience is aligned to the in-store experience, with the ability to earn Smart Shopper points on all orders, as well as eBucks when shopping groceries on the app.

“Pick n Pay is a loved South African household brand. It is a phenomenal opportunity for us to collaborate with the company. Customers place the order on the Mr D app, Pick n Pay does the picking in its stores, and Mr D’s delivery partners then collect and deliver the order to the customer,” adds Wörz.

Vincent Viviers, executive co-head of omni-channel at Pick n Pay, believes that pairing Pick n Pay’s 55 years of grocery experience with the Takealot Group’s technology and delivery network, will help deliver a world-class on-demand shopping experience for customers.

“The demand for online grocery shopping has grown rapidly, and there is huge potential for further growth. By working alongside the Takealot Group and Mr D, we will give customers the best and most reliable on-demand offer in South Africa,” says Viviers.

This new consumer offer is the result of the commercial services agreement signed by the Takealot Group and Pick n Pay earlier this year, said to be a first of its kind in South Africa.

“We need to keep innovating and collaborating to ensure we become more efficient in delivering on our promises and serving our customers,” says Takealot group CEO Mamongae Mahlare.

“Partnerships such as these unlock significant value and opportunity, leading to new business models and employment opportunities that result in more of our people being able to work and contribute to growing our economy.”