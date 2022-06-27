ZTE launches first Android TV 11 set-top box in SA

ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, recently released a 4K Ultra HD streaming media player, B866V2K, in South Africa.

ZTE has launched its Android TV11 and AV1 set-top box for the first time in the country with its proud distributor, Ellies Electronics.

ZTE has vast experience in the domain of home media products. These products have won a variety of design awards, such as iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, Japan's Good Design (G-mark) Award, etc.

Android TV is the next-generation operating system with more options at the users’ fingertips than expected. The B866V2K comes preloaded with Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube for video watching. Users can also download any apps to the device from the Google Play Store. It supports Google Chrome Cast, enabling users to play internet-streamed video/audio content and images on a big screen in different types of scenarios, such as meetings and family parties. Users can also access Google Assistant. The function can be activated via the remote. All the major Google Assistant voice commands makes the users' lives much easier.

The B866V2K can stream media content at a maximum of 4K x 2K at 60 frames per second with wonderful picture clarity, providing users with a smooth viewing experience. The new product is capable of connecting with other devices in a number of ways, namely Ethernet RJ45 port, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB port, HDMI output, L/R audio output and infrared remote controller. The hardware boasts a quad core ARM Cortex-A35 Central processing unit, as well as an ARM G31 MP2 Graphics processing unit with 8GB eMMC flash memory and 2GB DDR Random access memory. In keeping with the requirements for an eco-friendly society and sustainable development, the B866V2K is made from lead-free materials and packaged in biodegradable paper complying with EU RoHS. The B866V2K is now available at all leading retail stores in South Africa.

For more info, please call 0861-ELLIES (355437) or check out more detailed specs online B866V2K-specs.