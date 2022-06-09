HONOR Magic4 Pro: Redefining photography, videography with industry-first features

Photography and videography on a smartphone have come a long way in the past few years, with the industry manufacturers now bringing the best of camera hardware, solid software and even taking advantage of artificial intelligence. HONOR has become a pioneering force in this aspect, due to the brand’s commitment to creating all-scenario camera systems that deliver extraordinary results. HONOR pushes industry benchmarks with the newly launched HONOR Magic4 Pro, which brings you to the director’s chair every time you shoot a video.

Looking at the technicalities of it all, the HONOR Magic4 Pro caters to users’ needs for cinematic-level footage and boasts a powerful triple camera combination. This set-up consists of a 50MP Wide Camera, a 50MP 122° Ultra-Wide Camera and a 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera. Let’s take a closer look at how these cameras and some of their groundbreaking innovations can help you shoot your next masterpiece in exquisite detail.

Powered by the best-in-class multi-camera Fusion Computational Photography, HONOR Magic4 Pro can seamlessly produce high-definition images in stunning clarity, even when shot from afar. Complementing the camera is an in-built 8x8 dToF laser focusing sensor, which improves image focus speed and accuracy in low light environments and a flicker sensor, which helps reduce flickers during photoshoots.

HONOR makes full use of the unique capabilities of each of the three cameras. When a camera falls short on something, the other cameras can complement it to improve the overall photo quality, colour and clarity. Whether a user is capturing a building, zooming in or out of an object or capturing a portrait, the HONOR Magic4 Pro intelligently uses its computational photography solution based on the effect and the environment to fuse the ultra-wide-angle lens and the main camera, the main camera and the telephoto lens, or multiple frames while shooting using the telephoto camera.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro features the highest resolution 64MP telephoto lens in the industry, with a comparable quality to main cameras, allowing users to take outstanding images in poor lighting conditions. By bringing the subject closer to the user, this telephoto lens makes it easier for the user to capture precious moments. The lens supports 3.5x optical zoom with the best effects in the industry. The focal length of the 3.5x optical zoom approximates to 90mm to deliver better portraits.

Unlike the traditional high-power zoom, which causes inconsistency and noise due to the magnification change, the telephoto lens ensures the imaging clarity and quality to the largest extent. Its 10x hybrid zoom is suitable for capturing the details of distant scenes and buildings. The lens supports up to 100x digital zoom as well as optical and electronic image stabilisation to clearly capture distant scenes.

Offering cinematic-level footage, the HONOR Magic4 Pro features the HONOR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects, offering a dynamic range and rich colour expression for shooting videos. With this feature, the HONOR Magic4 Series delivers the world’s first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second), beating another industry benchmark.

Commonly used to shoot professional-grade movies, the log format allows users to enhance the look of their videos with cinematic colour tones in HDR clarity. Equipped with Cinematic 3D LUT (Look Up Table) capabilities, the HONOR Magic4 Series supports advanced graphics, controls saturation, brightness and contrast, helping users to shoot and edit their videos in superior colour hues fit for the movies, enabling budding creators to bring Hollywood style colours and moods to their everyday content.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro, in short, is a stellar device when it comes to photography and videography, with each feature fine-tuned to give you the best in experience while recording. However, it’s also a lot more than that, with its hyper fast 100W HONOR SuperCharge, industry first AI Privacy Calling technology and industry’s first LTPO display with a 1 920Hz PWM (pulse width modulation) dimming. It also comes preinstalled with Google Mobile Services.

Colour, pricing and availability

The HONOR Magic4 Pro will be available for sale from 10 June 2022 in an all-new stunning cyan and an elegant black colour. These premium colours epitomise HONOR’s rich experience in craftsmanship and deep history in developing aesthetically pleasing products with a premium design.

Priced at R22 999, the HONOR Magic4 Pro will be available in 8+256GB variant. Consumers can buy the latest premium flagship via Vodacom with a contract deal of R999 for 24 months with 1GB REDCORE and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro as gift, and via MTN with a contract deal of R999 for 24 months, which comes with Mega Talk and Gigs XS.