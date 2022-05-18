KZN flood victims get free LG device repairs

LG Electronics South Africa is offering free repair and servicing of select LG appliances damaged in the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal, as part of its Free Service Campaign.

In April, parts of KwaZulu-Natal received 200mm to 400mm of rainfall over a two-day period, leading to all parts of the province being affected by the rainfall – with the entire Ethekwini metro and the districts of iLembe, Ugu, King Cetshwayo and uMgungundlovu being most affected.

According to an LG statement, the campaign is run in line with the South Korean multinational electronics company’s commitment to support SA and its citizens through various corporate social responsibility initiatives.

From today until 31 May, residents can bring their LG products to its repairs centre, ISR Tronics, from 9am to 4pm daily for free repair. ISR Tronics is located at unit 9B, Kyalami Industrial Park, 26 Kyalami Road in Westmead, Pinetown.

“Standing up and being there for our valued customers and those in need is the measure of a leading enterprise,” says LG South Africa president Jinkook Kang.

“LG takes its presence in South Africa seriously, and we are always striving to make a difference and improve people’s lives.”

The free repair covers all mechanical failures and will include a general service, replacement of parts available locally and labour. Appliances eligible for repair include LG fridges, microwaves, washing machines, tumble dryers, dishwashers, TVs and AV products.

If a product cannot be repaired, LG will assist with its disposal at no cost to the owner, says the company.

The campaign requires participants to be over the age of 18 and is limited to two appliances per participant. Repairs will be conducted over three days (depending on the availability of parts), and customers are required to pick up their appliances within 14 working days.

For more information on the LG Free Service Campaign, visit the LG website .