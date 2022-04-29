Sizwe Africa IT Group on growth trajectory with Apex BI

Apex BI’s decision to adopt a wholly channel-based go-to-market strategy represents a massive opportunity for entrepreneurs and established channel players alike. One such established channel player is Sizwe Africa IT Group, one of South Africa’s leading integrated ICT solution providers, founded in 1999.

The company has successfully concluded an onboarding process with Apex BI, and we would like to formally welcome Sizwe Africa IT Group as a co-branded reseller. The two companies will be working on a co-branded market offering and leveraging off the synergies that exist between them.

“The partnership with Apex BI complements Sizwe Africa IT Group’s position as a leading South African information and communication technologies (ICT) solutions provider and will enable our clients to transform their complex ICT data into actionable insights that support their ICT related decision-making,” says Aadiel Ayob, Innovative Enterprise Services and Solutions executive at Sizwe Africa IT Group.

Apex BI’s National Account Manager, Nick Inward, says technology is playing an ever-increasing role in business and many organisations are starting to acknowledge the importance of using purpose-built software to help them manage and understand spend in this regard. Apex BI is looking forward to the partnership by enabling Sizwe Africa IT Group to deliver these meaningful insights across their national customer base. “Apex BI looks forward to supporting Sizwe’s growth aspirations wherever possible and, over time, collaborating on new innovations that further enhance customer value,” he concludes.

For more on Sizwe Africa IT Group, visit https://www.sizwegroup.co.za/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/sizweitgroup

Founded 14 years ago, Apex BI software is now used to provide IT and telecoms insights across its 500-strong national customer base.

Visit our website for more on Apex BI and our Clarity products. See how we are assisting our partners in taking their businesses to new levels of success through increased revenues, enhanced customer retention and core product differentiation: www.apexbi.co.za.