Lerato Pule replaces Zaf Mahomed as Cell C CFO

Lerato Pule, Cell C chief financial officer.

Cell C has appointed Lerato Pule as the company’s new chief financial officer, taking over from Zaf Mahomed.

In a statement, the mobile operator says as the recapitalisation is almost complete, Mahomed will move on to new business opportunities.

Douglas Craigie Stevenson, Cell C CEO, says: “Over the last three years, Zaf Mahomed assisted us in successfully navigating a complex transaction to de-leverage the balance sheet as part of our turnaround strategy.

“We thank Zaf for his contribution during a very critical phase of Cell C’s journey and wish him all the best as he pursues new opportunities. He is ready for his next challenge,” says Craigie Stevenson.



Outgoing Cell C CFO Zafar Mahomed.

Mahomed, outgoing Cell C CFO, expressed his thanks to the Cell C board, Craigie Stevenson, Cell C exco and other stakeholders.

Pule joined the leadership team earlier this year to ensure a smooth handover and will play an important role as Cell C evolves to chart a new course to become a digital lifestyle company, the company says.

Prior to joining Cell C, Pule held the position of chief financial officer for Telkom’s SME segment.

She is a qualified chartered accountant with a BCom Honours in Accounting and over 16 years’ experience in financial and business management at an operational and strategic level in various organisations.

Pule commences her role as CFO on 1 September.