Lerato Pule replaces Zaf Mahomed as Cell C CFO
Cell C has appointed Lerato Pule as the company’s new chief financial officer, taking over from Zaf Mahomed.
In a statement, the mobile operator says as the recapitalisation is almost complete, Mahomed will move on to new business opportunities.
Douglas Craigie Stevenson, Cell C CEO, says: “Over the last three years, Zaf Mahomed assisted us in successfully navigating a complex transaction to de-leverage the balance sheet as part of our turnaround strategy.
“We thank Zaf for his contribution during a very critical phase of Cell C’s journey and wish him all the best as he pursues new opportunities. He is ready for his next challenge,” says Craigie Stevenson.
Mahomed, outgoing Cell C CFO, expressed his thanks to the Cell C board, Craigie Stevenson, Cell C exco and other stakeholders.
Pule joined the leadership team earlier this year to ensure a smooth handover and will play an important role as Cell C evolves to chart a new course to become a digital lifestyle company, the company says.
Prior to joining Cell C, Pule held the position of chief financial officer for Telkom’s SME segment.
She is a qualified chartered accountant with a BCom Honours in Accounting and over 16 years’ experience in financial and business management at an operational and strategic level in various organisations.
Pule commences her role as CFO on 1 September.