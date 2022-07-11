SAWEA calls for expedited renewables uptake

Niveshen Govender, SAWEA CEO.

As power cuts continue to cripple the country, the South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA) has joined a growing list of organisations calling for an expedited uptake of renewable energy.

SAWEA lauded efforts by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) to procure renewable energy, saying SA needs an accelerated uptake in new generation capacity, which will help stabilise the country’s energy supply.

South Africa, the continent’s most advanced economy, is experiencing the most severe power cuts in more than a decade.

Eskom, which supplies over 90% of SA’s electricity, is facing financial crisis and is struggling to maintain a steady power supply. It recently announced stage six load-shedding, which the power utility said was triggered by the loss of over 18 000MW of generation capacity due to unit breakdowns and an unprotected strike by workers.

The situation has led to growing calls from various leaders for the country to urgently diversify sources of electricity to include an increased uptake of renewable energy.

Last week, the DMRE hosted a virtual bidder conference for Bid Window Six of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme, to provide additional information on the qualifying criteria and bid submission expectations.

This, SAWEA says, signals willingness and desire by government for a “healthy uptake in clean power technology”. However, the organisation wants an expedited approach on renewables.

“Our country is urgently in need of this accelerated uptake in new generation capacity, which will help stabilise the country’s energy supply, so that we can move away from our ongoing struggle with power shortages,” says Niveshen Govender, SAWEA CEO.

“Furthermore, the sector relies on rolling procurement to attract the necessary market investment, unlock economic benefits, and support the local industrialisation of the industry across the value chain.”

Also, Govender says, the bidder conference last week addressed all pressing issues raised by the wind sector.

Some 800 participants were reminded that bidders will be required to demonstrate “South African entity participation of at least 49%, at least 30% shareholding by black people in the IPPs [independent power producers]”. This is in addition to 25% ownership by black people, and in particular 10% ownership by black women, in construction and operations contractors.

“These engagements between the Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme Offices and industry are increasingly more important to have a common understanding of new requirements added to the bidding documents. We encourage more and better engagement to clarify matters of concern so that we can work together to achieve more,” Govender says.