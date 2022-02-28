White paper: Cloud data security

Enterprises across industry segments are moving IT workloads and functions to the cloud, frequently ahead of any strategy or consistent capability to secure sensitive data. The advantages of cloud migration, such as scale, agility and consumption-based pricing, are compelling and seem to outweigh the risks in the short term.

Most enterprise IT today is hybrid, with some workloads in the cloud and some hosted within the enterprise data centre. Many are adopting a “cloud-first” or “cloud-only” approach for all new IT functions and business. Due to a combination of decentralised IT functions, frequent mergers and acquisitions, and shadow IT, most enterprises are multicloud, leveraging more than one cloud service provider (CSP).

Data security is rarely the first consideration for the selection of a CSP. The emergence of strict new data privacy regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA, is driving the need for CISOs to more effectively address data protection and data governance in complex and geographically diverse hybrid IT ecosystems. The terms pseudonymisation and anonymisation are now common in the context of these privacy regulations when it comes to data protection and privacy. While pseudonymisation of data still allows for some form of re-identification (even indirect and remote), anonymisation of data cannot be re-identified. CISOs look to the CSPs for data security solutions to address these privacy requirements but struggle with the confusing array of security models and services they offer.

